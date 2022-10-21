Advanced search
  Pihlajalinna Oyj
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Pihlajalinna Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:28 2022-10-21 am EDT
9.200 EUR   -0.43%
Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2022 on Friday, 4 November, 2022

10/21/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Pihlajalinna Plc Investor News 21 October 2022 at 2.45 p.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-September 30, 2022 on Friday, 4 November, 2022

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period of January 1-September 30, 2022 on Friday, 4 November, 2022 at approximately 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website.

Live webcast for analysts, investors and media

Pihlajalinna will organize a live webcast meeting for analysts, investors and media, on Friday, 4 November, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. at: https://pihlajalinna.videosync.fi/2022-q3-results/register.

Financial results will be presented by the CEO Joni Aaltonen. The event will be conducted in Finnish.

Remote participants registrations for the event should be made here at the latest on Wednesday November 2, 2022. Participation is also possible on site at Sanomatalo, Studio Eero, Töölönlahdenranta 2,Helsinki. The space has a limited number of seats, so please register by e-mail to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Monday October 31, 2022.

The recording of the event will be available later on the same website as the live webcast.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tarja Rantala, CFO, +358 40 774 9290, tarja.rantala@pihlajalinna.fi
Tuula Lehto, Vice President, Communications and sustainability +358 40 588 5343, tuula.m.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:
Key media
investors.pihlajalinna.fi

PDF:

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
