PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc's disposal of own shares based on the share-based incentive programme

12/28/2020 | 06:17am EST
Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 December 2020 at 1.00 p.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc's disposal of own shares based on the share-based incentive programme

A total of 54,105 treasury shares of Pihlajalinna Plc has been conveyed on 28 December 2020 without consideration to the key persons of the company based on the earning period 2019 of the share-based incentive programme according to the terms and conditions of the plan.

The decision of the Board of Directors is based on a share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 April 2020. A total of 20 key persons are in the target group of the payment from the plan.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 28 December 2020, the numberof treasury shares held by the company is 2,294 shares.

Pihlajalinna Plc has informed about the share-based incentive programme in a stock exchange release on 15 February 2019 and about the aforementioned decision onthe transfer of own shares in a stock exchange release on 17 December 2020.

Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 506 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2020 8,39 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net Debt 2020 160 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 203 M 248 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 5 882
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Pihlajalinna Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50 €
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Teija Johanna Kulmala Chief Operating Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ-41.10%248
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.51%88 967
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.11.12%55 575
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA3.09%24 269
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS20.51%19 857
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.59%16 203
