Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc's disposal of own shares based on the share-based incentive programme

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 December 2020 at 1.00 p.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc's disposal of own shares based on the share-based incentive programme

A total of 54,105 treasury shares of Pihlajalinna Plc has been conveyed on 28 December 2020 without consideration to the key persons of the company based on the earning period 2019 of the share-based incentive programme according to the terms and conditions of the plan.

The decision of the Board of Directors is based on a share issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 April 2020. A total of 20 key persons are in the target group of the payment from the plan.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 28 December 2020, the numberof treasury shares held by the company is 2,294 shares.

Pihlajalinna Plc has informed about the share-based incentive programme in a stock exchange release on 15 February 2019 and about the aforementioned decision onthe transfer of own shares in a stock exchange release on 17 December 2020.

Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc

