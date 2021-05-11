Pihlajalinna Oyj : Transfer of Pihlajalinna Plc's own shares

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock exchange release 11 May 2021 at 1.00 p.m.

Transfer of Pihlajalinna Plc's own shares

Based on the decision of the General Meeting held on 15 April 2021, Pihlajalinna Plc has on 11 May 2021 transferred a total of 9,848 own shares possessed by the company to the members of the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna as part of the Board's renumeration.

After the transfer, the company possesses 25,900 own shares.

Pihlajalinna Plc's General Meeting on 15 April 2021 decided that the Board's annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and money so that about 40% of the remuneration is used to procure company shares on the behalf of the Board members and the remaining share of the remuneration is paid in money. The remuneration can be paid either entirely or partially in money, if the member of the Board of Directors has on the day of the General Meeting, 15 April 2021, been in possession of over EUR 1,000,000 worth of company shares. The company is responsible for the expenses and transfer tax caused by the procurement of the shares. The remuneration to be paid in shares can be paid by transferring company shares in possession of the Company to the members of the Board of Directors or by procuring shares directly on the behalf of the Board members within three weeks after the interim report for the period of 1 January - 31 March 2021 has been published.

The plan to pay the renumeration of Board members with the company's own shares was announced on 15 April 2021 in a stock exchange release issued concerning the decisions of Pihlajalinna Plc's General Meeting.

Pihlajalinna Plc's Board of Directors

