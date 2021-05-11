Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Pihlajalinna Oyj
  News
  Summary
    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/11 06:27:40 am
11.66 EUR   -2.18%
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pihlajalinna Oyj : Transfer of Pihlajalinna Plc's own shares

05/11/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Pihlajalinna Plc Stock exchange release 11 May 2021 at 1.00 p.m.

Transfer of Pihlajalinna Plc's own shares

Based on the decision of the General Meeting held on 15 April 2021, Pihlajalinna Plc has on 11 May 2021 transferred a total of 9,848 own shares possessed by the company to the members of the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna as part of the Board's renumeration.

After the transfer, the company possesses 25,900 own shares.

Pihlajalinna Plc's General Meeting on 15 April 2021 decided that the Board's annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and money so that about 40% of the remuneration is used to procure company shares on the behalf of the Board members and the remaining share of the remuneration is paid in money. The remuneration can be paid either entirely or partially in money, if the member of the Board of Directors has on the day of the General Meeting, 15 April 2021, been in possession of over EUR 1,000,000 worth of company shares. The company is responsible for the expenses and transfer tax caused by the procurement of the shares. The remuneration to be paid in shares can be paid by transferring company shares in possession of the Company to the members of the Board of Directors or by procuring shares directly on the behalf of the Board members within three weeks after the interim report for the period of 1 January - 31 March 2021 has been published.

The plan to pay the renumeration of Board members with the company's own shares was announced on 15 April 2021 in a stock exchange release issued concerning the decisions of Pihlajalinna Plc's General Meeting.

Pihlajalinna Plc's Board of Directors

PDF:

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 559 M 678 M 678 M
Net income 2021 19,8 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 269 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 5 995
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Pihlajalinna Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,20 €
Last Close Price 11,92 €
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
Teija Johanna Kulmala Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ27.08%327
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION25.70%113 027
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.28.84%70 063
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS36.64%27 071
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.4.82%26 902
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-4.84%23 116