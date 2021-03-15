Title: Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Log in
Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

03/15/2021 | 06:25am EDT
Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Pihlajalinna Plc p.m.

Stock exchange release

15 March 2021 at 12:00

Change in Pihlajalinna Plc's Management Team

Pihlajalinna's Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Information Officer (CIO), Sanna Määttänen, has resigned from the company and will move to another job outside Pihlajalinna. Määttänen has been employed by the company since 2012 and has been a member of the Management Team since 2018. Her membership of the Management Team is ending in March 2021 and her employment will end in May 2021.

"In recent years, Sanna has particularly been developing Pihlajalinna's digital services and has taken them to a new level, even during the challenging pandemic period. I would like to thank Sanna warmly for her work in the company, and wish her every success in her new endeavours," said Pihlajalinna CEO, Joni Aaltonen.

The process for selecting the new CIO is in the home straight, and Pihlajalinna will appoint a new person to the position as soon as possible.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information: Joni Aaltonen, CEO

Requests for contacts through Pihlajalinna's communications: Communications manager Taina Lehtomäki, tel. +358 50 451 3678 or taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Major media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 10:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
