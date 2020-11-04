Title: Pihlajalinna Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2020 (9 months)

Although the demand for healthcare services recovered, the customer volumes of Pihlajalinna's private clinic locations were still more than 10 per cent lower than in the comparison period.

The volume of COVID-19 testing began to grow significantly in August, and the testing operations increased the quarterly revenue by EUR 3.4 million. In September, the number of COVID-19 tests performed by Pihla- jalinna was even higher than in August. Testing operations are expected to continue and potentially grow further, as Pihlajalinna has been chosen to provide COVID-19 sampling services for HUS in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Central Uusimaa and Southeast Finland. New COVID-19 testing locations will be opened as

In the third quarter of the year, it was evident that the previous year's efficiency improvement programme has increased profitability across the board in Pihlajalinna's private clinic services, occupational healthcare services, surgical operations and dental care services. The demand for healthcare services recovered, but the customer volumes of Pihlajalinna's private clinic locations were still more than 10 per cent lower than in the comparison period in spite of the strong development of insurance company partnerships and the sale of occupational healthcare services. The COVID-19 restrictions resulted in the loss of just under 6,000 member customers for Pihlajalinna's fitness centres.

The trends and megatrends that accelerate the growth of Pihlajalinna's business operations have not changed because of the coronavirus epidemic. The use of digital services and the structural changes in the production of social services and healthcare may even increase because of the coronavirus epidemic. Pihla- jalinna's long-term objectives - net debt less than 3 times EBITDA and operating profit over seven per cent of revenue - remain the same.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Pihlajalinna temporarily withdrew its outlook for 2020, which had been issued on 14 February 2020. It is still hard to assess and predict the financial impacts of the duration of the COVID-19 situation. National or regional restrictions connected to the second wave of COVID-19 will have a negative effect on consumer demand. At the same time, COVID-19 testing, working through the queues in the public sector and the release of other pent-up demand help compensate for the decline in consumer demand.

EBITDA adjustments amounted to EUR 0.6 (4.4) million for the quarter and EUR 1.6 (5.1) million for the review period. Adjustments to operating profit amounted to EUR 0.7 (7.9) million for the quarter and EUR 2.1 (8.7) million for the review period.

necessary. Pihlajalinna is also starting antigen testing using the Aidian rapid test method, which produces a result in as little as 15 minutes.

Revenue from remote services grew in the third quarter, particularly in chat and video appointments. Remote services have been expanded to complement private clinic and occupational healthcare services as well as the public services of the joint ventures between Pihlajalinna and municipalities. The user volumes of remote services grew significantly in the spring and early autumn.

At the end of September, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority announced that it proposes to the Market Court that the merger between Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna be prohibited. We were surprised to find that the FCCA had come to evaluate the healthcare services market and the package of measures proposed by Mehiläinen in the manner it presented, proposing to the Market Court the merger to be pro- hibited. Before the signing of the combination agreement between Pihlajalinna and Mehiläinen, both parties had carefully examined it from the points of view of competition law and FCCA's earlier merger deci- sions. The Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna had also carefully considered these matters before issuing its recommendation to accept the tender offer. We remain committed to the tender offer in accordance with the combination agreement, but will prepare for all possible outcomes. Throughout the offer period, Pihla- jalinna has continued to develop its business with a long-term view.

According to a report released by the National Audit Office of Finland on 27 October 2020, the proposed funding model for social and health services offers little incentives for service providers to control the growth of costs. However, the National Audit Office praised the many amendments made to the draft proposal by the government after it was widely circulated for comment. One such amendment concerned the position of private sector service providers. According to the draft proposal, all service procurement is allowed unless specifically prohibited by law.

Based on Pihlajalinna's experience, the adoption of new operating models and service innovations would help keep rising costs under control while improving the quality and availability of services.

Pihlajalinna has a wealth of experience in the provision of public services at fixed prices. For example, Pihla- jalinna's joint venture model has made it possible to stop the unfavourable development of social and healthcare service costs in the partner municipalities and even reduce costs while improving service availability and customer satisfaction. If these proven operating models are not taken into consideration in the reform of healthcare and social services, there is a risk that the increase in costs will accelerate further and service availability will suffer. This would automatically lead to higher taxes.

We continue to pursue strong growth in occupational healthcare services. Pihlajalinna was selected as the best service provider in a public bidding competition organised for the sale of Työterveys Virta Oy's share capital and occupational healthcare services. The aim is to finalise the transaction and the acquisition of occupational healthcare services based on acquisition agreements by the end of January 2021. This transaction represents a strategically important success for us, as it provides growth potential in the Oulu region and the surrounding municipalities and substantially strengthens Pihlajalinna's business in the entire region of North Ostrobothnia. The acquisition will give Pihlajalinna a nearly 30 per cent share of the occupational healthcare market in the Oulu region, creating the opportunity to also significantly increase the provision of private clinic, diagnostics and hospital services compared to the current level.

Pihlajalinna is also continuing the strong expansion of its public services. Service production will begin on 1 January 2021 on the partial outsourcing of social and healthcare services in Kristiinankaupunki. The out- sourcing arrangement includes, for example, primary care outpatient appointments, rehabilitation, dental care services and inpatient services. In Jyväskylä, the outsourcing agreement for the Huhtasuo health centre won by Pihlajalinna will take effect in December 2020.

