Title: Pihlajalinna Plc: Managers' transactions

Managers' transactions 21 September 2021 at 9.20 a.m.
Pihlajalinna Plc has received the following notification on 21 September 2021:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:
Aro, Antti-Jussi
Position:
Other senior manager
Initial Notification
Reference number: 74370058MTRLEDOCHV67_20210920180231_6
Issuer
Name:
Pihlajalinna Oyj
LEI:
74370058MTRLEDOCHV67
Transaction details
Transaction date:
2021-09-20
Venue:
NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the
Acquisition
transaction:
Instrument:
Share
ISIN:
FI4000092556
Volume:
40
Unit price:
11.66000 Euro
Volume:
460
Unit price:
11.68000 Euro
Aggregated transactions
Volume:
500
Volume weighted
11.67840 Euro
average price:
Further information
Please direct all call requests through Pihlajalinna's communications:
Taina Lehtomäki, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 451 3678 or taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi
Pihlajalinna in brief
Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.
