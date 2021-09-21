Log in
    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki - 09/20 11:29:51 am
11.64 EUR   -1.69%
Title: Pihlajalinna Plc: Managers' transactions

09/21/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Pihlajalinna Plc: Managers' transactions

Pihlajalinna Plc

Managers' transactions 21 September 2021 at 9.20 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc: Managers' transactions

Pihlajalinna Plc has received the following notification on 21 September 2021:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name:

Aro, Antti-Jussi

Position:

Other senior manager

Initial Notification

Reference number: 74370058MTRLEDOCHV67_20210920180231_6

Issuer

Name:

Pihlajalinna Oyj

LEI:

74370058MTRLEDOCHV67

Transaction details

Transaction date:

2021-09-20

Venue:

NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Nature of the

Acquisition

transaction:

Instrument:

Share

ISIN:

FI4000092556

Volume:

40

Unit price:

11.66000 Euro

Volume:

460

Unit price:

11.68000 Euro

Aggregated transactions

Volume:

500

Volume weighted

11.67840 Euro

average price:

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information

Please direct all call requests through Pihlajalinna's communications:

Taina Lehtomäki, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 451 3678 or taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy Key media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
