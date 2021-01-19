Title: Pihlajalinna Plc: Share repurchase 19.1.2021

Pihlajalinna Plc: Share repurchase 19.1.2021
|
Pihlajalinna Plc
|
Stock Exchange Release
|
19.1.2021
Pihlajalinna Plc: Share repurchase 19.1.2021
|
In the NASDAQ OMXHelsinki
|
|
|
Trade date
|
19.1.2021
|
|
Bourse trade
|
Buy
|
|
Share
|
PIHLIS
|
|
Amount
|
10 000
|
Shares
|
Average price/ share
|
9,5971
|
EUR
|
Total cost
|
95 971,00
|
EUR
Company now holds a total of 41 510 shares including the shares repurchased on 19.1.2021
On behalf of Pihlajalinna Plc
Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
Further information: Joni Aaltonen, CEO
Requests for contacts through Pihlajalinna`s communications: Communications manager Taina Lehtomäki, tel. +358 50 451 3678 or taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi
www.pihlajalinna.fi
