PIHLAJALINNA OYJ    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
01/19 11:25:00 am
9.39 EUR   -2.19%
PU
AQ
10:20aPIHLAJALINNA PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
Title: Pihlajalinna Plc: Share repurchase 19.1.2021

01/19/2021 | 11:48am EST
Pihlajalinna Plc

Stock Exchange Release

19.1.2021

In the NASDAQ OMXHelsinki

Trade date

19.1.2021

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

PIHLIS

Amount

10 000

Shares

Average price/ share

9,5971

EUR

Total cost

95 971,00

EUR

Company now holds a total of 41 510 shares including the shares repurchased on 19.1.2021

On behalf of Pihlajalinna Plc

Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen

Further information: Joni Aaltonen, CEO

Requests for contacts through Pihlajalinna`s communications: Communications manager Taina Lehtomäki, tel. +358 50 451 3678 or taina.lehtomaki@pihlajalinna.fi

www.pihlajalinna.fi

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:47:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 506 M 614 M 614 M
Net income 2020 8,39 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net Debt 2020 160 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 217 M 262 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 882
Free-Float 80,1%
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50 €
Last Close Price 9,60 €
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target -1,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Teija Johanna Kulmala Chief Operating Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
