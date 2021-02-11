Title: Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1–December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021

Financial Statements Release Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Financial Statements Release for the period January 1-December 31, 2020 on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

Press and analyst meeting

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will be organized online in Microsoft Teams.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The link to the virtual meeting will be sent to the registered participants on the day before.

Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc, tel. +358 40 774 9290 ortarja.rantala@pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.