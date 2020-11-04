Title: Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021
|
Pihlajalinna Plc
|
Stock Exchange Release
|
4 November 2020 at 8:05 a.m.
Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021
Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2021 as follows:
Financial statements release 2020: Friday 19 February 2021
Financial statements and the management report: during week 13 at the latest
Interim report January-March: Friday 7 May 2021
Half Year Report January-June: Friday 13 August 2021
Interim report January-September: Thursday 4 November 2021
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 15 April 2021 in Tampere.
Pihlajalinna Plc
For further information, please contact:
Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc, tel. +358 40 774 9290
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Major media investors.pihlajalinna.fi
Pihlajalinna in brief
Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:39:05 UTC