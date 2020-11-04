Title: Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 4 November 2020 at 8:05 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2021 as follows:

Financial statements release 2020: Friday 19 February 2021

Financial statements and the management report: during week 13 at the latest

Interim report January-March: Friday 7 May 2021

Half Year Report January-June: Friday 13 August 2021

Interim report January-September: Thursday 4 November 2021

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 15 April 2021 in Tampere.

Pihlajalinna Plc

For further information, please contact:

Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc, tel. +358 40 774 9290

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Major media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.