Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Pihlajalinna Oyj    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Title: Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:40am EST

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc

Stock Exchange Release

4 November 2020 at 8:05 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021

Pihlajalinna will publish its financial information in 2021 as follows:

Financial statements release 2020: Friday 19 February 2021

Financial statements and the management report: during week 13 at the latest

Interim report January-March: Friday 7 May 2021

Half Year Report January-June: Friday 13 August 2021

Interim report January-September: Thursday 4 November 2021

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 15 April 2021 in Tampere.

Pihlajalinna Plc

For further information, please contact:

Tarja Rantala, Chief Financial Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc, tel. +358 40 774 9290

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Major media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Pihlajalinna in brief

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading private social and healthcare services providers in Finland. The company serves private individuals, businesses, insurance companies and public sector entities, such as municipalities and joint municipal authorities. Pihlajalinna provides general practitioner services, specialised care, emergency and on-call services, a wide range of surgical services, occupational healthcare, dental care and wellbeing services. In addition, the company offers innovative social and healthcare service provision models to public sector entities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:39:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
01:45aTITLE : Pihlajalinna Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2020 (9 months)
PU
01:40aTITLE : Pihlajalinna Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021
PU
01:06aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc's financial reporting and AGM in 2021
AQ
01:01aPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2020 (9 months)
AQ
10/21TITLE : Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy supplements the tender offer document dated 8 Janua..
PU
10/21PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy supplements the tender offer document da..
AQ
10/19PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1 –September 3..
PU
10/19TITLE : Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1 –September..
PU
10/15TITLE : Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recomm..
PU
10/15PIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the volun..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 508 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2020 6,96 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
Net Debt 2020 193 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 203 M 238 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 640
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Pihlajalinna Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,07 €
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Teija Johanna Kulmala Chief Operating Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Kimmo Harri Tapio Saarinen Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ-41.10%238
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.98%77 802
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.93%46 049
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.18%22 704
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS24.43%20 502
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS18.46%17 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group