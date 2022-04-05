Title: Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

5 April 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

On 5 April 2022, Pihlajalinna Plc transferred a total of 59,900 treasury shares held by the company as consideration in a transaction, constituting part of the payment of the purchase price. In the transaction, the value of the transferred shares was agreed to be the closing price on 1 April 2022.

Following the above-mentioned transfer of shares on 5 April 2022, Pihlajalinna Plc holds 27,939 treasury shares.

