    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/05 11:29:40 am EDT
12.2 EUR   -3.17%
12:58pTITLE : Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc
PU
12:32pTransfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc
AQ
12:21pPIHLAJALINNA OYJ : Plc – Acquisition of own shares on 5 April 2022
PU
Title: Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

04/05/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

Pihlajalinna Plc

Stock exchange release

5 April 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Transfer of treasury shares by Pihlajalinna Plc

On 5 April 2022, Pihlajalinna Plc transferred a total of 59,900 treasury shares held by the company as consideration in a transaction, constituting part of the payment of the purchase price. In the transaction, the value of the transferred shares was agreed to be the closing price on 1 April 2022.

Following the above-mentioned transfer of shares on 5 April 2022, Pihlajalinna Plc holds 27,939 treasury shares.

The Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc

Additional information:

Joni Aaltonen, CEO

Enquiries through Pihlajalinna IR communications:

Merja Kössi, Corporate Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 525 2845 or merja.kossi@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Key media investors.pihlajalinna.fi

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 16:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 648 M 708 M 708 M
Net income 2022 18,8 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2022 184 M 201 M 201 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 284 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 297
Free-Float 80,3%
Technical analysis trends PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,60 €
Average target price 13,44 €
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joni Raimo Mikael Aaltonen Chief Executive Officer
Tarja Rantala Chief Financial Officer
Mikko Waldemar Wirén Chairman
Antti-Jussi Aro Chief Information Officer
Sari Riihijärvi Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIHLAJALINNA OYJ-0.32%312
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.06%131 251
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-4.41%74 173
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-16.19%24 536
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.13.67%21 779
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.58%19 615