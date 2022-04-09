Pil Italica Lifestyle : Annual Disclosure

PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED
(An ISO 9001 : 2015 Certified Company)
CIN : L25207RJ1992PLC006576
()
+91-96 499 71111
ITALICA
To,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No: C1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra( East),
Mumbai - 400051
Symbol: PILITA
S ogtotecaon
Date: 07.04.2022
:
Sub _ : Initial Disclosure by an entity identified as a Large Corporate Dear Sir/ Madam,
Subject:
Disclosure
for
Large
Corporate
pursuant
to
SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144dated November 26, 2018.
SEBI_
Circular
No.
As per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 the listed entities are required to submit the Disclosure for Large Corporate within 30 days from the beginning of the Financial Year.
In this regards we, PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED would like to inform the Exchange that our Company does not fall under the category of Large Corporate as prescribed
under the circular mentioned applicable to our Company.
Kindly take note of the same.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
above and accordingly the said framework in not
For PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED
RAJAT RAJA KOTHARI (Company Secretary)
www.italica.com
Kodiyat Road, Sisarma, Udaipur - 313 031 (Rajasthan)
&+91-93144-11101