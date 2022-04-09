Pil Italica Lifestyle : Annual Disclosure

PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED

Date: 07.04.2022

Sub _ : Initial Disclosure by an entity identified as a Large Corporate

As per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 the listed entities are required to submit the Disclosure for Large Corporate within 30 days from the beginning of the Financial Year.

In this regards we, PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED would like to inform the Exchange that our Company does not fall under the category of Large Corporate as prescribed

under the circular mentioned applicable to our Company.

Kindly take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

above and accordingly the said framework in not

For PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED

RAJAT RAJA KOTHARI (Company Secretary)

