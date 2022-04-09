Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited
  News
  Summary
    500327   INE600A01035

PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(500327)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-07
10.46 INR   +1.16%
01/31PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
01/23Plastic Products Manufacturer Pil Italica Plans Expansion into Other Businesses
MT
01/22Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
Pil Italica Lifestyle : Annual Disclosure

04/09/2022 | 01:09am EDT
PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED

(An ISO 9001 : 2015 Certified Company)

CIN : L25207RJ1992PLC006576

()

+91-96 499 71111

ITALICA

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No: C1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra( East),

Mumbai - 400051

Symbol: PILITA

S ogtotecaon

Date: 07.04.2022

:

Sub _ : Initial Disclosure by an entity identified as a Large Corporate Dear Sir/ Madam,

Subject:

Disclosure

for

Large

Corporate

pursuant

to

SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144dated November 26, 2018.

SEBI_

Circular

No.

As per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated November 26, 2018 the listed entities are required to submit the Disclosure for Large Corporate within 30 days from the beginning of the Financial Year.

In this regards we, PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED would like to inform the Exchange that our Company does not fall under the category of Large Corporate as prescribed

under the circular mentioned applicable to our Company.

Kindly take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

above and accordingly the said framework in not

For PIL ITALICA LIFESTYLE LIMITED

RAJAT RAJA KOTHARI (Company Secretary)

www.italica.com

Kodiyat Road, Sisarma, Udaipur - 313 031 (Rajasthan)

&+91-93144-11101

Disclaimer

PIL Italica Lifestyle Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 05:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
