Pila Pharma AB (publ) has entered a research collaboration with the Research Group of Professor Dick Wagsater, Uppsala University, Sweden (the "Research Group") on investigating the effect of XEN-D0501 on Abdominal Aorta Aneurism growth in mice. The hypothesis is that XEN-D0501 may reduce the chronic inflammation that leads to cardiovascular disease including aorta dilatation. Thus, XEN-D0501 could potentially prevent the lethal end-stage development of Abdominal Aorta aneurism.

This collaboration will cover a small study in mice that the Research Group will sponsor whilst Pila Pharma sponsors XEN-D0501. The results will be split in that the Research Group gets the publication right (after patenting) and Dick Wagsater has agreed to transfer to Pila Pharma the patent rights against that Pila Pharma sponsors any resulting patents. The aim of this new collaboration is to establish a pre-clinical proof-of-concept of an effect of XEN-D0701 on preventing progression of Abdominal Aort aorta Dilatation in mice.