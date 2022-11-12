Advanced search
Pilani Investment And Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited Recommends Dividend for Year Ended 31 March, 2022
CI
Pilani Investment and Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting

11/12/2022 | 06:52am EST
PILANI INVESTMENT AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED

CIN : L24131WB1948PLC095302

REGD. OFFICE : BIRLA BUILDING, 9/1, R. N. MUKHERJEE ROAD, KOLKATA-700001

Email : pilaniinvestment1@gmail.com, TELEPHONE : 033 4082 3700 / 2220 0600, Website : www.pilaniinvestment.com

12th November, 2022

The Manager,

Manager (Listing)

Listing Department

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza", Plot No. C/1, G Block

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2022

Ref: Scrip Code: NSE: PILANIINVS :: BSE: 539883:: ISIN: INE417C01014

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors have at their meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2022, transacted, inter alia, the following items of business: -

1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

In this connection, we are pleased to enclose the followings:

  1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.
  2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) on the aforesaid results;

The meeting commenced at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P. M.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited

RAJKUMAR SINGH KASHYAP

Digitally signed by

RAJKUMAR SINGH KASHYAP

DN: cn=RAJKUMAR SINGH KASHYAP c=IN o=Personal Date: 2022-11-12 17:06+05:30

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 11:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
