Pilani Investment and Industries : Outcome of Board Meeting

PILANI INVESTMENT AND INDUSTRIES CORPORATION LIMITED

CIN : L24131WB1948PLC095302

REGD. OFFICE : BIRLA BUILDING, 9/1, R. N. MUKHERJEE ROAD, KOLKATA-700001

Email : pilaniinvestment1@gmail.com, TELEPHONE : 033 4082 3700 / 2220 0600, Website : www.pilaniinvestment.com

12th November, 2022 The Manager, Manager (Listing) Listing Department BSE Ltd. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza", Plot No. C/1, G Block Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2022

Ref: Scrip Code: NSE: PILANIINVS :: BSE: 539883:: ISIN: INE417C01014

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors have at their meeting held today i.e. 12th November, 2022, transacted, inter alia, the following items of business: -

1. Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022.

In this connection, we are pleased to enclose the followings:

Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 th September, 2022. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) on the aforesaid results;

The meeting commenced at 4.30 P.M. and concluded at 5.00 P. M.

You are kindly requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limited