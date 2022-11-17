Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
24.78 USD   -0.24%
CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PPC

11/17/2022 | 09:09am EST
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether certain directors and officers of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride”) (NASDAQ: PPC) breached their fiduciary duties to Pilgrim’s Pride and its shareholders. If you are a Pilgrim’s Pride shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Pilgrim’s Pride’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pilgrim’s Pride in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Pilgrim’s Pride and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 9, 2022, Pilgrim’s Pride learned that the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) opened a civil investigation into human resources antitrust matters, and on October 6, 2022, Pilgrim’s Pride learned that the DOJ opened a civil investigation into grower contracts and payment practice.

What You Can Do

If you are a Pilgrim’s Pride shareholder, you may have legal claims against Pilgrim’s Pride’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

© Business Wire 2022
