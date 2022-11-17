CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Pilgrim's Pride Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PPC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether certain directors and officers of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride”) (NASDAQ: PPC) breached their fiduciary duties to Pilgrim’s Pride and its shareholders. If you are a Pilgrim’s Pride shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Pilgrim’s Pride’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pilgrim’s Pride in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Pilgrim’s Pride and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 9, 2022, Pilgrim’s Pride learned that the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) opened a civil investigation into human resources antitrust matters, and on October 6, 2022, Pilgrim’s Pride learned that the DOJ opened a civil investigation into grower contracts and payment practice.

