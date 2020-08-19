Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)

08/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 4, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their Pilgrim's Pride investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pilgrim's Pride's Chief Executive Officer and others had been indicted "for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.58, or more than 12%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) that the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased  or otherwise acquired Pilgrim's Pride securities, you may move the Court no later than September 4, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

 

