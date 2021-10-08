Log in
Pilgrim Pride : Pride to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results October 27

10/08/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. market closes on October 27, 2021. The Company’s executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc211028.html. The Company will not be taking questions on the call. As previously disclosed, on August 12, 2021, the Company received an unsolicited proposal from its majority stockholder JBS S.A. (“JBS”) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company not already owned by JBS or its subsidiaries.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” 

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through February 10, 2022. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10160954, which will be available through November 28, 2021.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 59,200 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact:Julie Kegley – Financial Profiles
Investor Relations
IRPPC@pilgrims.com
www.pilgrims.com
  

