Pilgrim's Pride Corporation is primarily engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.), United Kingdom (U.K.) and Europe, and Mexico. The Company's Fresh products consist of refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken, frozen whole chickens, breast fillets, primary pork cuts, added value pork and pork ribs. Its Prepared products include portion-controlled breast fillets, tenderloins and strips, delicatessen products, salads, formed nuggets and patties and bone-in chicken parts. Its Exported products primarily consist of whole chickens and chicken parts sold either refrigerated for distributors in the United States or frozen for distribution to export markets, and Market overview consists of chain restaurants, food processors, broad-line distributors and certain other institutions.

Sector Food Processing