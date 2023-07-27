Financial Results for Second Quarter Ended
June 25th, 2023
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
(NASDAQ: PPC)
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Review
Main Indicators ($MM)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Net Revenue
4,308.1
4,631.6
Gross Profit
278.4
676.8
SG&A
148.4
163.9
Operating Income
100.3
512.9
Net Interest
39.5
37.1
Net Income
60.9
362.0
Earnings Per Share
0.25
1.50
(EPS)
Adjusted EBITDA*
248.7
623.3
Adjusted EBITDA
▪ U.S.: Substantial year-over-year (YoY) decline in
commodity market pricing impacted Big Bird
business; however, significant quarter-over-quarter
(QoQ) operating income improvement for the overall
US business; UK/Europe: Significant year-over-year
profit improvement due to actions taken to mitigate
inflationary cost pressures; Mexico: YoY and QoQ
profitability increases due to improved balance in
supply / demand dynamic and dissipating live
operations challenges.
▪ SG&A lower due to reduction in employee-related
costs in the US and other cost efficiencies achieved in
the US and UK/Europe; partially offset by an increase
in legal settlement costs.
▪ Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA* YoY decrease driven by
substantially lower US commodity market pricing;
however, continued QoQ improvements in Adjusted
EBITDA* due to benefits of our portfolio balance, Key
Margin*
5.8% 13.5%
Customer strategy, and geographic diversification.
- This is a non-GAAP measurement considered by management to be useful in understanding our results. Please see the appendix and most recent SEC financial filings for definition of this measurement and reconciliation to US GAAP.
Source: PPC
In $MM
U.S.
EU
MX
Net Revenue
2,446.2
1,310.8
551.1
Adjusted Operating
50.3
32.2
60.7
Income*
Adjusted Operating
2.1%
2.5%
11.0%
Income Margin*
3
Increased Corn Area Boost Supply Prospects
- USDA '22/23 ending stocks are up 4.5% since the end of Q1, largely a result of a competitively-priced Brazil crop working to ration U.S. corn export demand. Corn for Ethanol demand estimates also worked lower over time.
- The '23/24 balance sheet is beginning to take shape. On June 30th, USDA surprised the market expectations by increasing corn acres by 2.1M acres to 94.1M, up 5.5M acres YOY.
- Historically low May-June rainfall totals across much of the US corn belt led to price volatility throughout Q2. However, a change to a more active rain pattern across major production areas prior to key yield-determining stages of the crop worked to soften December corn prices approximately 12% across Q2.
- USDA reduced yield 4 bushels/acre from early-season estimates in the most recent WASDE, but given the additional acres, still showed a comfortable 2.2B bushel ending stocks estimate, a YOY stock build of 860M bu. Global ending stocks are estimated to grow 17.8M metric tons.
- Weather risk remains in play given the dry start to the crop, but the acreage increase and competitively-priced Brazilian corn have reduced supply-side risk for the '23/24 crop year.
Source: PPC
4
Soybean Dynamics
- U.S. '22/23 soybean ending stocks estimates have moved higher throughout Q2 as Brazil's record crop worked to ration some US export demand.
- The addition of corn acres in USDA's June 30th acreage report came at the expense of soybean acres. '23/24 soybean acres were reduced 4M acres to 83.5M. In March, USDA had reported intentions of 87.5M acres for the
'23/24 crop, flat YOY.
- Soybean yields in the most recent WASDE were left unchanged from the previously reported 52 bushels/acre. The critical weather period for soybeans still lies ahead in August.
- With lower area and weather-dependent yields, the soybean balance sheet is quite dynamic. Price volatility is likely as production prospects take shape.
- U.S. biofuel policy is supportive to soybean oil demand, and crush industry expansion should keep US domestic
meal demand well supplied.
Source: PPC
5
