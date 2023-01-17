Advanced search
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
26.27 USD   +1.74%
01/17Pilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Year End 2022 Earnings Call on February 9, 2023
GL
01/17Pilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Year End 2022 Earnings Call on February 9, 2023
GL
2022Pilgrim Pride : 2021 Proxy and Annual Report
PU
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Year End 2022 Earnings Call on February 9, 2023

01/17/2023 | 10:50pm EST
GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Company’s executives will review the results on a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim’s executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc230209.html

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”  To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim’s website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through April 26, 2023. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 7012131, which will be available through March 9, 2023.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s employs over 60,000 team members and operates protein processing plants and prepared foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact
Andrew Rojeski
Head of Strategy, Investor Relations & Net Zero Programs
Phone: 970 506 7783
IRPPC@pilgrims.com


