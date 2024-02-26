GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results.

2023 Highlights

Net Sales of $17.4 billion.

Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 3.0%.

GAAP Net Income of $321.6 million and GAAP EPS of $1.36. Adjusted Net Income of $400.3 million, or adjusted EPS of $1.69.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion, or a 6.0% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 5.3% in the U.S., 6.1% in the U.K. and Europe, and 8.7% in Mexico.

Our U.S. fresh portfolio demonstrated its resiliency, overcoming challenging supply and demand fundamentals and elevated input costs earlier in the year through its diversified offerings across bird sizes, growth with Key Customers, and improved production efficiencies through operational excellence.

Prepared Foods continues to accelerate its momentum in fully cooked branded offerings as Just Bare ® and Pilgrim’s ® grew over 59% year over year. Digital platforms remain a key driver as sales more than doubled compared to 2022.

and Pilgrim’s grew over 59% year over year. Digital platforms remain a key driver as sales more than doubled compared to 2022. U.K. and Europe business reinforced the foundation to scale profitable growth with Key Customers, to further diversify its portfolio through branded innovation, and to drive operational excellence efforts in manufacturing and back-office consolidation.

Mexico enhanced its capacity to grow with Key Customers and increased the diversification of its offerings through the introduction of new brands and further investments in live operations.

Sustainability efforts continue to drive reduction in production emissions intensity as all regions improved performance compared to 2022. Our progress was recognized externally as key Sustainability-related scores improved.

Strong liquidity position and net leverage ratio of 2.5x Adjusted EBITDA through prudent management of working capital, consistent execution of our strategies, and improved market fundamentals.

Progress of our investments to support Key Customer growth, drive operational excellence, and further diversify our portfolio are on target as we initiated production at our expanded Athens, GA facility and start-up our new protein conversion plant is slated by the end of Q1 of 2024.

Fourth Quarter

Net Sales of $4.5 billion.

Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 4.1%.

GAAP Net Income of $134.7 million and GAAP EPS of $0.57. Adjusted Net Income of $139.3 million and adjusted EPS of $0.59.

Adjusted EBITDA of $309.5 million, or a 6.8% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 7.5% in the U.S., 7.6% in U.K. and Europe, and 1.3% in Mexico.

Our U.S. portfolio continued its momentum throughout the period given promotional activity and new distribution with Key Customers in Case Ready and Small Bird, branded momentum across Retail and Food Service in Prepared Foods, and operational excellence efforts in Big Bird.

Our U.K. and Europe business increased year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA from growth of branded offerings, benefits from network and back-office optimization, and enhanced Key Customer relationships.

Our Mexico business grew branded offerings, increased presence with Key Customers, and achieved better than breakeven results despite weakened market fundamentals.





Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 Y/Y Change December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,528.3 $ 4,127.4 +9.7 % $ 17,362.2 $ 17,468.4 (0.6 )% U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.57 $ (0.66 ) (186.4 )% $ 1.36 $ 3.10 (56.1 )% Operating income $ 184.3 $ (77.5 ) (337.7 )% $ 522.3 $ 1,176.6 (55.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 309.5 $ 62.9 +392.4 % $ 1,034.2 $ 1,648.4 (37.3 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 6.8 % 1.5 % +5.3 pts 6.0 % 9.4 % (3.4 )pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

During 2023, commodities were exceptionally volatile as markets began at near record lows given supply and demand imbalance and availability of other proteins combined with unsettling consumer sentiment. Throughout the year values gradually returned to more seasonal levels, while cost inflation remained elevated compared to historical standards.

“While our business faced a unique set of challenging conditions in 2023, we persevered as our team members maintained a leadership mindset and elevated their focus and execution of our strategy. As a result, we demonstrated an ability to drive profitable growth even under the most difficult circumstances as our sales and adjusted EBITDA strengthened throughout the year and showed increased momentum as we entered 2024,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO.

In the 4th quarter, the U.S. portfolio continued to profitably grow as Case Ready and Small Bird realized benefits from additional promotional activity with Key Customers, more distribution, and increased retail pricing spreads from competing proteins. Prepared Foods also gained further momentum as branded offerings expanded throughout retail and distribution improved in foodservice. As for Big Bird, operating costs continued to improve from increased production efficiencies and better market conditions.

“Given the actual market conditions, the affordability and availability of chicken resonated with consumers. As such, we worked closely with our Key Customers in both retail and food service to drive increased traffic through promotions and broaden their lineup of chicken offerings across fresh and prepared items,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

The U.K. and Europe demonstrated progress again in profitability improvement in the 4th quarter through Key Customer partnerships, branded innovation, and operational excellence. The efforts were accelerated by recent actions to further streamline our production networks and support activities.

“While we’ve improved profitability throughout the year, we recognize that speed to market with our diversified portfolio will be critical to meet our growth aspirations, especially with Key Customers. We implemented a more nimble organizational structure that promotes ownership and discipline throughout our diversified portfolio. Moving forward, we will continue to explore alternatives across all aspects of the organization to cultivate profitable growth,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

As for Mexico, supply and demand fundamentals were challenging in October but gained strength throughout the quarter. Despite market conditions, the team maintained an intense focus on our strategy and our operations.

“While Mexico has continually faced volatile market conditions quarter over quarter, it continues to generate strong, steady results year over year. In the 4th quarter, we further diversified our portfolio as our brands continue to gain strong traction with consumers and retailers alike. Our investments to increase capacity and reduce production risk through operational excellence are proceeding as planned. Key Customer relationships continue to strengthen as volumes ended up nearly double digits compared to full year 2022,” said Fabio Sandri.

Pilgrim’s continues to make progress in sustainability as all regions reduced their natural gas and electrical usage intensity compared to 2022. External agencies have also recognized our progress with improvements in key scores compared to 2022.

“While we had challenging market conditions during the year, our commitment to sustainability remained firm. Our team identified ways to embed innovative practices in our business to simultaneously drive sustainability and enhance profitable growth. This leadership mindset enables a better future for our team members, strengthening our vision of becoming the best and most respected company in our industry,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands, except share and par value data) Cash and cash equivalents $ 697,748 $ 400,988 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 33,475 33,771 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,129,178 1,097,212 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,778 2,512 Inventories 1,985,399 1,990,184 Income taxes receivable 161,062 155,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 195,831 211,092 Total current assets 4,204,471 3,891,618 Deferred tax assets 4,890 1,969 Other long-lived assets 35,646 41,574 Operating lease assets, net 266,707 305,798 Identified intangible assets, net 853,983 846,020 Goodwill 1,286,261 1,227,944 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,158,403 2,940,846 Total assets $ 9,810,361 $ 9,255,769 Accounts payable $ 1,410,576 $ 1,587,939 Accounts payable to related parties 41,254 12,155 Revenue contract liabilities 84,958 34,486 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 926,727 850,899 Income taxes payable 31,678 58,411 Current maturities of long-term debt 674 26,279 Total current liabilities 2,495,867 2,570,169 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 203,348 230,701 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,340,841 3,166,432 Deferred tax liabilities 385,548 364,184 Other long-term liabilities 40,180 71,007 Total liabilities 6,465,784 6,402,493 Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 261,931,080 and 261,610,518 shares issued at year-end 2023 and year-end 2022, respectively; 236,789,927 and 236,469,365 shares outstanding at year-end 2023 and year-end 2022, respectively 2,620 2,617 Treasury stock, at cost, 25,141,153 shares at year-end 2023 and year-end 2022. (544,687 ) (544,687 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,978,849 1,969,833 Retained earnings 2,071,073 1,749,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,483 ) (336,448 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,331,372 2,840,814 Noncontrolling interest 13,205 12,462 Total stockholders’ equity 3,344,577 2,853,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,810,361 $ 9,255,769

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,528,302 $ 4,127,365 $ 17,362,217 $ 17,468,377 Cost of sales 4,207,255 4,031,583 16,243,816 15,656,574 Gross profit 321,047 95,782 1,118,401 1,811,803 Selling, general and administrative expense 131,087 142,840 551,770 604,742 Restructuring activities 5,661 30,466 44,345 30,466 Operating income (loss) 184,299 (77,524 ) 522,286 1,176,595 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 66,813 41,369 202,272 152,672 Interest income (12,308 ) (4,071 ) (35,651 ) (9,028 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (22,892 ) 16,469 20,570 30,817 Miscellaneous, net (3,942 ) (1,505 ) (30,127 ) (23,339 ) Income before income taxes 156,628 (129,786 ) 365,222 1,025,473 Income tax expense 22,417 25,256 42,905 278,935 Net income (loss) 134,211 (155,042 ) 322,317 746,538 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (442 ) (66 ) 743 608 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 134,653 $ (154,976 ) $ 321,574 $ 745,930 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 236,790 236,469 236,725 239,766 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 675 — 572 628 Diluted 237,465 236,469 237,297 240,394 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.57 $ (0.66 ) $ 1.36 $ 3.11 Diluted $ 0.57 $ (0.66 ) $ 1.36 $ 3.10

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 322,317 $ 746,538 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 419,900 403,110 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 20,694 — Loan cost amortization 7,366 4,753 Share-based compensation 7,226 6,985 Deferred income tax expense 6,675 21,295 Gain on property disposals (6,052 ) (18,908 ) Asset impairment 4,010 3,559 Accretion of bond discount 2,278 1,717 Gain on equity method investments 328 (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (19,007 ) (149,599 ) Inventories 12,602 (472,224 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,776 18,264 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (68,677 ) 263,288 Income taxes (8,878 ) (142,455 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (9,993 ) (4,128 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (30,688 ) (12,330 ) Cash provided by operating activities 677,877 669,863 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (543,816 ) (487,110 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries 20,681 16,034 Proceeds from property disposals 19,784 35,516 Purchase of acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (9,692 ) Cash used in investing activities (503,351 ) (445,252 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 1,768,236 362,540 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings, and finance lease obligations (1,616,321 ) (388,299 ) Payment of capitalized loan costs (19,816 ) (4,741 ) Payment on early extinguishment of debt (13,780 ) — Distribution of capital under the TSA (1,592 ) (1,961 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program — (199,553 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 116,727 (232,014 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,211 (7,959 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 296,464 (15,362 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 434,759 450,121 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 731,223 $ 434,759 Supplemental Disclosure Information: Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $ 131,205 $ 156,292 Income taxes paid 19,749 385,585 Accounts payable and accrued expenses for capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment 85,943 —

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) costs related to litigation settlements, (4) restructuring activities losses, (5) property insurance recoveries, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 134,211 $ (155,042 ) $ 322,317 $ 746,538 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 54,505 37,298 166,621 143,644 Income tax expense 22,417 25,256 42,905 278,935 Depreciation and amortization 112,486 102,148 419,900 403,110 EBITDA 323,619 9,660 951,743 1,572,227 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (22,892 ) 16,469 20,570 30,817 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) — (24 ) — 948 Litigation settlements(d) 4,700 5,804 39,400 34,086 Restructuring activities losses(e) 5,661 30,466 44,345 30,466 Minus: Property insurance recoveries(f) 2,038 (417 ) 21,124 19,580 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (442 ) (66 ) 743 608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 309,492 $ 62,858 $ 1,034,191 $ 1,648,356

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) This represents property insurance recoveries for property damage losses.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 31, 2023.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended

December 31,

2023 March 26,

2023 June 25,

2023 September 24,

2023 December 31,

2023 (In thousands) Net income $ 5,631 $ 60,908 $ 121,567 $ 134,211 $ 322,317 Add: Interest expense, net 39,062 39,524 33,530 54,505 166,621 Income tax expense (8,840 ) (15,225 ) 44,553 22,417 42,905 Depreciation and amortization 98,257 104,857 104,300 112,486 419,900 EBITDA 134,110 190,064 303,950 323,619 951,743 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 18,143 16,395 8,924 (22,892 ) 20,570 Litigation settlements 11,200 13,000 10,500 4,700 39,400 Restructuring activities losses 8,026 29,718 940 5,661 44,345 Minus: Property insurance recoveries 19,086 — — 2,038 21,124 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 444 452 289 (442 ) 743 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,949 $ 248,725 $ 324,025 $ 309,492 $ 1,034,191

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 (In thousands, except percent of net sales) Net income (loss) $ 134,211 $ (155,042 ) $ 322,317 $ 746,538 2.96 % (3.76 )% 1.86 % 4.27 % Add: Interest expense, net 54,505 37,298 166,621 143,644 1.20 % 0.90 % 0.96 % 0.82 % Income tax expense 22,417 25,256 42,905 278,935 0.50 % 0.61 % 0.25 % 1.60 % Depreciation and amortization 112,486 102,148 419,900 403,110 2.48 % 2.47 % 2.42 % 2.31 % EBITDA 323,619 9,660 951,743 1,572,227 7.14 % 0.22 % 5.48 % 9.00 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (22,892 ) 16,469 20,570 30,817 (0.50 )% 0.41 % 0.13 % 0.18 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions — (24 ) — 948 — % — % — % 0.01 % Litigation settlements 4,700 5,804 39,400 34,086 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.19 % Restructuring activities losses 5,661 30,466 44,345 30,466 0.13 % 0.74 % 0.26 % 0.17 % Minus: Property insurance recoveries 2,038 (417 ) 21,124 19,580 0.05 % (0.01 )% 0.12 % 0.11 % Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (442 ) (66 ) 743 608 (0.01 )% — % — % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 309,492 $ 62,858 $ 1,034,191 $ 1,648,356 6.83 % 1.52 % 5.96 % 9.44 % Net sales $ 4,528,302 $ 4,127,365 $ 17,362,217 $ 17,468,377 $ 4,528,302 $

4,127,365 $ 17,362,217 $ 17,468,377

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures s are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 76,321 $ 46,181 $ 11,709 $ 134,211 $ (86,893 ) $ (22,193 ) $ (45,956 ) $ (155,042 ) Add: Interest expense, net(a) 66,779 (1,458 ) (10,816 ) 54,505 38,094 633 (1,429 ) 37,298 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,047 18,635 (265 ) 22,417 (22,097 ) 20,673 26,680 25,256 Depreciation and amortization 68,004 38,707 5,775 112,486 63,370 32,899 5,879 102,148 EBITDA 215,151 102,065 6,403 323,619 (7,526 ) 32,012 (14,826 ) 9,660 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (19,594 ) (3,355 ) 57 (22,892 ) 17,060 442 (1,033 ) 16,469 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) — — — — — (24 ) — (24 ) Litigation settlements(d) 4,700 — — 4,700 5,804 — — 5,804 Restructuring activities(e) — 5,661 — 5,661 — 30,466 — 30,466 Minus: Property insurance recoveries(f) — 1,921 117 2,038 (417 ) — — (417 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (442 ) (442 ) — — (66 ) (66 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 200,257 $ 102,450 $ 6,785 $ 309,492 $ 15,755 $ 62,896 $ (15,793 ) $ 62,858

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) This represents property insurance recoveries for property damage losses.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. &

Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 32,520 $ 114,666 $ 175,131 $ 322,317 $ 706,704 $ (3,642 ) $ 43,476 $ 746,538 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 194,013 (2,928 ) (24,464 ) 166,621 143,941 2,126 (2,423 ) 143,644 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,848 ) 23,378 25,375 42,905 220,245 8,290 50,400 278,935 Depreciation and amortization 255,052 142,190 22,658 419,900 244,617 134,374 24,119 403,110 EBITDA 475,737 277,306 198,700 951,743 1,315,507 141,148 115,572 1,572,227 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 35,433 (2,520 ) (12,343 ) 20,570 35,702 (3,008 ) (1,877 ) 30,817 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) — — — — 847 101 — 948 Litigation settlements(d) 39,400 — — 39,400 34,086 — — 34,086 Restructuring activities losses(e) — 44,345 — 44,345 — 30,466 — 30,466 Minus: Property insurance recoveries(f) 19,086 1,921 117 21,124 19,580 — — 19,580 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 743 743 — — 608 608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 531,484 $ 317,210 $ 185,497 $ 1,034,191 $ 1,366,562 $ 168,707 $ 113,087 $ 1,648,356

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(e) Restructuring charges is primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment.

(f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, U.S. operations $ 128,353 $ (52,796 ) $ 238,894 $ 1,094,025 Litigation settlements(a) 4,700 5,804 39,400 34,086 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(b) — — — 847 Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations $ 133,053 $ (46,992 ) $ 278,294 $ 1,128,958 Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 5.0 % (1.9 )% 2.8 % 10.5 % GAAP operating income, U.K. and Europe operations $ 57,568 $ (1,340 ) $ 128,151 $ (934 ) Restructuring activities losses 5,661 30,466 44,345 30,466 Adjusted operating income, U.K. and Europe operations $ 63,229 $ 29,126 $ 172,496 $ 29,532 Adjusted operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 4.7 % 2.4 % 3.3 % 0.6 % GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $ (1,621 ) $ (23,400 ) $ 155,455 $ 83,450 No adjustments — — — — Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $ (1,621 ) $ (23,400 ) $ 155,455 $ 83,450 Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations (0.3 )% (5.1 )% 7.3 % 4.5 %

(a) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation.

(b) These costs represent charges incurred related to the acquisition of Pilgrim's Food Masters (formerly, Kerry Consumer Foods' Meats and Meals businesses).

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations 4.8 % (2.2 )% 2.4 % 10.2 % Litigation settlements 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 5.0 % (1.9 )% 2.8 % 10.5 % GAAP operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 4.3 % (0.1 )% 2.5 % — % Restructuring activities losses 0.4 % 2.5 % 0.8 % 0.6 % Adjusted operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 4.7 % 2.4 % 3.3 % 0.6 % GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations (0.3 )% (5.1 )% 7.3 % 4.5 % No adjustments — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations (0.3 )% (5.1 )% 7.3 % 4.5 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 25,

2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ 134,653 $ (154,976 ) $ 321,574 $ 745,930 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (22,892 ) 16,469 20,570 30,817 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — (24 ) — 948 Litigation settlements 4,700 5,804 39,400 34,086 Restructuring activities losses 5,661 30,466 44,345 30,466 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense(a) 20,694 — 20,694 — Minus: Property insurance recoveries 2,038 — 21,124 19,580 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact 140,778 (102,261 ) 425,459 822,667 Net tax impact of adjustments(b) (1,483 ) (12,757 ) (25,140 ) (19,115 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ 139,295 $ (115,018 ) $ 400,319 $ 803,552 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,465 236,469 237,297 240,394 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.59 $ (0.49 ) $ 1.69 $ 3.34

(a) The loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense was due to the repurchase of the Senior Notes due 2027.

(b) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.57 $ (0.66 ) $ 1.36 $ 3.10 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (0.10 ) 0.08 0.09 0.13 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — — — Litigation settlements 0.02 0.02 0.16 0.14 Restructuring activities losses 0.02 0.13 0.19 0.13 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 0.09 — 0.08 — Minus: Property insurance recoveries 0.01 — 0.09 0.08 Adjusted EPS attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact 0.59 (0.43 ) 1.79 3.42 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) — (0.06 ) (0.10 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.59 $ (0.49 ) $ 1.69 $ 3.34 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,465 236,469 237,297 240,394

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.