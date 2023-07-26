GREELEY, Colo., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $4.3 billion.

GAAP Net Income of $60.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.25. Adjusted Net Income of $105.3 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.44.

Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 2.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $248.7 million, or a 5.8% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 4.6% in the U.S., 5.2% in the U.K. & Europe, and 12.2% in Mexico.

All regions improved financial performance relative to prior quarter given operational excellence efforts, our portfolio diversification, higher attribute programs and branded offerings, in partnership with our Key Customers.

The diversification across bird sizes and our operational excellence efforts enabled margin growth in our U.S. Fresh business relative to prior quarter, despite continuing challenging market conditions in the commodity Big Bird business.

Our U.S. Prepared Foods business momentum continued in branded fully cooked products as Just Bare ® and Pilgrim’s ® collectively grew over 56% year over year, with E-commerce remaining a driving force in their growth as sales increased 125% year over year.

and Pilgrim’s collectively grew over 56% year over year, with E-commerce remaining a driving force in their growth as sales increased 125% year over year. Our U.K. and Europe business continue its margin growth trajectory, given benefits from our ongoing manufacturing network optimization program, growth with Key Customers, and synergies from back office integration.

Mexico improved as supply and demand fundamentals became increasingly balanced and challenges from live operations are reduced, while we continue to grow our value-added programs and brands.

Our organic growth programs to support our Key Customers and our strategy of portfolio diversification remain on track. Both our expansion project at our Athens, Georgia facility and our new protein conversion plant in South Georgia remain on track to be fully operational by the beginning of 2024.

Our leadership journey in Sustainability continued as we completed an inventory of our GHG emissions footprint for our global supply chain and implemented a variety of programs and systems to reduce our energy usage which will be highlighted in our 2022 Sustainability Report to be published in the third quarter.





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25,

2023 June 26,

2022 Y/Y Change June 25,

2023 June 26,

2022 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,308.1 $ 4,631.6 (7.0)% $ 8,473.7 $ 8,872.0 (4.5)% U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.25 $ 1.50 (83.3)% $ 0.28 $ 2.65 (89.4)% Operating income $ 100.3 $ 512.9 (80.4)% $ 131.6 $ 914.9 (85.6)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 248.7 $ 623.3 (60.1)% $ 400.7 $ 1,125.0 (64.4)% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 5.8 % 13.5 % -7.7pts 4.7 % 12.7 % -8.0pts (1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Throughout the past 12 months, our consistent execution and focus on portfolio diversification, growth with Key Customers, and operational excellence has been instrumental in our ability to navigate extremely volatile market conditions. Our business profitability increased quarter over quarter yet again despite challenges in overall protein availability and lingering inflation,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer.



In the U.S., margins significantly improved from the first quarter despite continuing challenges in the market conditions of the commodity Big Bird segment, given an intense focus on our operational excellence efforts. Case Ready and Small Bird maintained steady performance while cultivating promotional activity and growth with Key Customers. Prepared Foods continues its branded momentum as Just Bare® and Pilgrim’s® sales collectively grew over 56% from last year.

“Q2 was still challenging for the commodity segment. Although market conditions have recently improved, the team is in the process of executing a variety of action items to further drive operational excellence. We maintain our commitment to profitable growth through our continued investment in automation, expansion at our Athens, Georgia facility, and construction of a new protein conversion plant in South Georgia,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

As for the U.K. and Europe business, momentum continued as profitability grew for the fifth straight quarter given benefits from recent network optimization, continued cost recovery efforts, and growth with Key Customers through innovation and strong service levels.

“Throughout the past year, the team has been exceptionally diligent in driving cost efficiencies throughout our manufacturing network, recovery of inflationary impacts, and synergies from back office integration. We are pleased with the remarkable progress over the past year, we will continue to explore opportunities to profitably grow our business,” said Fabio Sandri.

Mexico results improved relative to both first quarter and prior year as supply and demand fundamentals became progressively balanced, overall live performance improved, and interest in our branded offerings increased.

“Throughout the past several quarters, Mexico maintained strong service levels to Key Customers and grew its branded presence despite challenges in live operations. We commend the team for their rapid response and operational excellence efforts to alleviate these issues. Our continued investments in this region will further lessen future potential concerns and provide the foundation for additional profitable growth,” remarked Fabio Sandri.

Pilgrim’s continues to make progress in Sustainability as it recently completed an inventory of its GHG emissions footprint. These efforts have been further amplified by energy audits, installation of metering systems, and training at its US locations.

“The completion of our GHG inventory strengthens the foundation to reduce our emissions footprint throughout our supply chain. Equally important, we have implemented a variety of tools and management processes to evaluate our progress and identify additional opportunities in our production facilities,” said Fabio Sandri.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, July 27, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc230727.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com .

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 62,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim’s Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact: Andrew Rojeski Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, & Net Zero Programs IRPPC@pilgrims.com www.pilgrims.com





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 25, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 730,980 $ 400,988 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 46,030 33,771 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,163,425 1,097,212 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,697 2,512 Inventories 2,047,817 1,990,184 Income taxes receivable 133,747 155,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 241,138 211,092 Total current assets 4,364,834 3,891,618 Deferred tax assets 17,949 1,969 Other long-lived assets 21,989 41,574 Operating lease assets, net 281,159 305,798 Intangible assets, net 868,095 846,020 Goodwill 1,282,946 1,227,944 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,085,539 2,940,846 Total assets $ 9,922,511 $ 9,255,769 Accounts payable $ 1,515,540 $ 1,587,939 Accounts payable to related parties 14,718 12,155 Revenue contract liabilities 61,233 34,486 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 934,396 850,899 Income taxes payable 15,487 58,411 Current maturities of long-term debt 985 26,279 Total current liabilities 2,542,359 2,570,169 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 213,350 230,701 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,699,607 3,166,432 Deferred tax liabilities 336,579 364,184 Other long-term liabilities 58,028 71,007 Total liabilities 6,849,923 6,402,493 Common stock 2,619 2,617 Treasury stock (544,687 ) (544,687 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,973,498 1,969,833 Retained earnings 1,815,142 1,749,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187,342 ) (336,448 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,059,230 2,840,814 Noncontrolling interest 13,358 12,462 Total stockholders’ equity 3,072,588 2,853,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,922,511 $ 9,255,769





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,308,091 $ 4,631,648 $ 8,473,719 $ 8,872,043 Cost of sales 4,029,666 3,954,877 8,022,247 7,653,292 Gross profit 278,425 676,771 451,472 1,218,751 Selling, general and administrative expense 148,436 163,867 282,114 303,834 Restructuring activities 29,718 — 37,744 — Operating income 100,271 512,904 131,614 914,917 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 47,152 38,112 89,814 74,408 Interest income (7,628 ) (1,010 ) (11,228 ) (2,284 ) Foreign currency transaction losses 16,395 2,758 34,538 14,294 Miscellaneous, net (1,331 ) (1,688 ) (23,984 ) (2,012 ) Income before income taxes 45,683 474,732 42,474 830,511 Income tax expense (benefit) (15,225 ) 112,711 (24,065 ) 187,930 Net income 60,908 362,021 66,539 642,581 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 452 (95 ) 896 27 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 60,456 $ 362,116 $ 65,643 $ 642,554 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 236,733 240,366 236,659 242,018 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 476 607 527 619 Diluted 237,209 240,973 237,186 242,637 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.26 $ 1.51 $ 0.28 $ 2.65 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 1.50 $ 0.28 $ 2.65





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 66,539 $ 642,581 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 203,114 201,996 Deferred income tax benefit (56,151 ) (35,538 ) Loss (gain) on property disposals (9,316 ) 2,718 Loan cost amortization 4,733 2,827 Asset impairment 4,011 — Stock-based compensation 3,300 4,346 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 980 859 Loss on equity-method investments 328 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (54,971 ) (216,523 ) Inventories (45,242 ) (309,360 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (27,754 ) 13,173 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,139 96,083 Income taxes 9,933 21,959 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations 944 (1,717 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (16,246 ) (2,189 ) Cash provided by operating activities 89,341 421,219 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (286,630 ) (196,205 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries 20,681 — Proceeds from property disposals 15,008 2,362 Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired — (4,847 ) Cash used in investing activities (250,941 ) (198,690 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 1,078,032 351,065 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (565,658 ) (170,022 ) Payments of capitalized loan costs (10,353 ) (3,052 ) Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (1,592 ) (1,961 ) Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program — (119,989 ) Cash provided by financing activities 500,429 56,041 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,422 (6,067 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 342,251 272,503 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 434,759 450,121 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 777,010 $ 722,624

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) transaction costs related to acquisitions, (5) property insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 60,908 $ 362,021 $ 66,539 $ 642,581 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 39,524 37,102 78,586 72,124 Income tax expense (benefit) (15,225 ) 112,711 (24,065 ) 187,930 Depreciation and amortization 104,857 99,854 203,114 201,996 EBITDA 190,064 611,688 324,174 1,104,631 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses(b) 16,395 2,758 34,538 14,294 Litigation settlements(c) 13,000 8,482 24,200 8,982 Restructuring activities losses(d) 29,718 — 37,744 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions(e) — 255 — 972 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(f) — — 19,086 3,815 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 452 (95 ) 896 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,725 $ 623,278 $ 400,674 $ 1,125,037





(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment. (e) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended June 25, 2023 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 26, 2022 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 25, 2022 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the six months ended June 25, 2023.



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended September 25,

2022 December 25,

2022 March 26,

2023 June 25,

2023 June 25,

2023 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 258,999 $ (155,042 ) $ 5,631 $ 60,908 $ 170,496 Add: Interest expense, net 34,222 37,298 39,062 39,524 150,106 Income tax expense (benefit) 65,749 25,256 (8,840 ) (15,225 ) 66,940 Depreciation and amortization 98,966 102,148 98,257 104,857 404,228 EBITDA 457,936 9,660 134,110 190,064 791,770 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 54 16,469 18,143 16,395 51,061 Litigation settlements 19,300 5,804 11,200 13,000 49,304 Restructuring activities losses — 30,466 8,026 29,718 68,210 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — (24 ) — — (24 ) Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses 16,182 (417 ) 19,086 — 34,851 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 647 (66 ) 444 452 1,477 Adjusted EBITDA $ 460,461 $ 62,858 $ 151,949 $ 248,725 $ 923,993

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) Net income $ 60,908 $ 362,021 $ 66,539 $ 642,581 1.41 % 7.82 % 0.79 % 7.24 % Add: Interest expense, net 39,524 37,102 78,586 72,124 0.92 % 0.80 % 0.93 % 0.81 % Income tax expense (benefit) (15,225 ) 112,711 (24,065 ) 187,930 (0.35) % 2.43 % (0.28) % 2.12 % Depreciation and amortization 104,857 99,854 203,114 201,996 2.43 % 2.15 % 2.39 % 2.27 % EBITDA 190,064 611,688 324,174 1,104,631 4.41 % 13.20 % 3.83 % 12.44 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 16,395 2,758 34,538 14,294 0.38 % 0.05 % 0.40 % 0.16 % Litigation settlements 13,000 8,482 24,200 8,982 0.30 % 0.18 % 0.29 % 0.10 % Restructuring activities losses 29,718 — 37,744 — 0.69 % — % 0.45 % — % Transaction costs related to business acquisitions — 255 — 972 — % 0.01 % — % 0.01 % Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — — 19,086 3,815 — % — % 0.23 % 0.04 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 452 (95 ) 896 27 0.01 % — % 0.01 % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,725 $ 623,278 $ 400,674 $ 1,125,037 5.77 % 13.44 % 4.73 % 12.67 % Net sales $ 4,308,091 $ 4,631,648 $ 8,473,719 $ 8,872,043 $ 4,308,091 $ 4,631,648 $ 8,473,719 $ 8,872,043

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures s are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 U.S. U.K. & Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. & Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (21,335 ) $ 11,929 $ 70,314 $ 60,908 $ 308,386 $ 12,111 $ 41,524 $ 362,021 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 43,538 (623 ) (3,391 ) 39,524 35,944 454 704 37,102 Income tax expense (benefit) (14,026 ) (6,730 ) 5,531 (15,225 ) 102,557 (2,085 ) 12,239 112,711 Depreciation and amortization 63,759 35,279 5,819 104,857 59,987 33,710 6,157 99,854 EBITDA 71,936 39,855 78,273 190,064 506,874 44,190 60,624 611,688 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 28,546 (1,482 ) (10,669 ) 16,395 5,272 (1,637 ) (877 ) 2,758 Litigation settlements(c) 13,000 — — 13,000 8,482 — — 8,482 Restructuring activities losses(d) — 29,718 — 29,718 — — — — Transaction costs related to acquisitions(e) — — — — 255 — — 255 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(f) — — — — — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 452 452 — — (95 ) (95 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,482 $ 68,091 $ 67,152 $ 248,725 $ 520,883 $ 42,553 $ 59,842 $ 623,278





(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment. (e) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 U.S. U.K. & Europe Mexico Total U.S. U.K. & Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ (74,925 ) $ 32,742 $ 108,722 $ 66,539 $ 542,853 $ 262 $ 99,466 $ 642,581 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 84,903 (821 ) (5,496 ) 78,586 71,310 1,036 (222 ) 72,124 Income tax expense (benefit) (30,848 ) (807 ) 7,590 (24,065 ) 173,415 (11,716 ) 26,231 187,930 Depreciation and amortization 123,996 67,556 11,562 203,114 120,379 69,265 12,352 201,996 EBITDA 103,126 98,670 122,378 324,174 907,957 58,847 137,827 1,104,631 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 48,859 (2,098 ) (12,223 ) 34,538 18,573 (1,641 ) (2,638 ) 14,294 Litigation settlements(c) 24,200 — — 24,200 8,982 — — 8,982 Restructuring activities losses(d) — 37,744 — 37,744 — — — — Transaction costs related to acquisitions(e) — — — — 847 125 — 972 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(f) 19,086 — — 19,086 3,815 — — 3,815 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 896 896 — — 27 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,099 $ 134,316 $ 109,259 $ 400,674 $ 932,544 $ 57,331 $ 135,162 $ 1,125,037





(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are primarily related to restructuring initiatives at multiple production facilities throughout our U.K. and Europe reportable segment. (e) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. (f) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.



Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, U.S. operations $ 37,265 $ 453,198 $ 9,159 $ 808,273 Litigation settlements 13,000 8,482 24,200 8,982 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — 255 — 847 Adjusted operating income, U.S. operations $ 50,265 $ 461,935 $ 33,359 $ 818,102 Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 2.1 % 15.9 % 0.7 % 14.9 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, U.K. and Europe operations $ 2,513 $ 7,848 $ 27,774 $ (13,792 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — — 125 Restructuring activities losses 29,718 — 37,744 — Adjusted operating income, U.K. and Europe operations $ 32,231 $ 7,848 $ 65,518 $ (13,667 ) Adjusted operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 2.5 % 0.6 % 2.6 % (0.6) % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $ 60,719 $ 51,844 $ 94,894 $ 120,408 No adjustments — — — — Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $ 60,719 $ 51,844 $ 94,894 $ 120,408 Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 11.0 % 10.7 % 9.1 % 12.6 %

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, U.S. operations 1.5 % 15.6 % 0.2 % 14.7 % Litigation settlements 0.6 % 0.3 % 0.5 % 0.2 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin, U.S. operations 2.1 % 15.9 % 0.7 % 14.9 % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 0.2 % 0.6 % 1.1 % (0.6) % Litigation settlements — % — % — % — % Restructuring activities losses 2.3 % — % 1.5 % — % Adjusted operating income margin, U.K. and Europe operations 2.5 % 0.6 % 2.6 % (0.6) % Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations 11.0 % 10.7 % 9.1 % 12.6 % No adjustments — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 11.0 % 10.7 % 9.1 % 12.6 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 60,456 $ 362,116 $ 65,643 $ 642,554 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 16,395 2,758 34,538 14,294 Litigation settlements 13,000 8,482 24,200 8,982 Restructuring activities losses 29,718 — 37,744 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions — 255 — 972 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — — 19,086 3,815 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 119,569 373,611 143,039 662,987 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (14,306 ) (2,863 ) (18,729 ) (5,090 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 105,263 $ 370,748 $ 124,310 $ 657,897 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,209 240,973 237,186 242,637 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.44 $ 1.54 $ 0.52 $ 2.71 (a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.25 $ 1.50 $ 0.28 $ 2.65 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 0.07 0.01 0.15 0.06 Litigation settlements 0.05 0.04 0.09 0.04 Restructuring activities losses 0.13 — 0.16 — Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — — — Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — — 0.08 0.02 Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 0.50 1.55 0.60 2.73 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.44 $ 1.54 $ 0.52 $ 2.71 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,209 240,973 237,186 242,637 (a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 June 25, 2023 June 26, 2022 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,446,208 $ 2,899,879 $ 4,878,776 $ 5,481,087 U.K. and Europe 1,310,750 1,245,052 2,550,014 2,437,034 Mexico 551,133 486,717 1,044,929 953,922 Total net sales $ 4,308,091 $ 4,631,648 $ 8,473,719 $ 8,872,043 Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,332,103 $ 2,355,243 $ 4,726,342 $ 4,514,447 U.K. and Europe 1,223,722 1,176,097 2,378,793 2,329,000 Mexico 473,615 423,551 916,899 809,873 Elimination 226 (14 ) 213 (28 ) Total cost of sales $ 4,029,666 $ 3,954,877 $ 8,022,247 $ 7,653,292 Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 114,105 $ 544,636 $ 152,434 $ 966,640 U.K. and Europe 87,028 68,955 171,221 108,034 Mexico 77,518 63,166 128,030 144,049 Elimination (226 ) 14 (213 ) 28 Total gross profit $ 278,425 $ 676,771 $ 451,472 $ 1,218,751 Sources of operating income (loss) by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 37,265 $ 453,198 $ 9,159 $ 808,273 U.K. and Europe 2,513 7,848 27,774 (13,792 ) Mexico 60,719 51,844 94,894 120,408 Elimination (226 ) 14 (213 ) 28 Total operating income $ 100,271 $ 512,904 $ 131,614 $ 914,917



