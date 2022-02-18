Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pilgrim's Pride Shares Fall 15% After JBS Abandons Deal

02/18/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob

Pilgrim's Pride Corp. shares fell nearly 15% to $23.78 after Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA said it scrapped plans to buy the rest of the U.S. chicken processor.

JBS, which already owns about 80% of Pilgrim's, said in a securities filing Thursday that it was unable to reach an agreement with the Colorado-based company. Pilgrim's rejected two offers, one at $26.50 a share and another at $28.50 a share, saying the board believed the purchase price didn't fully value the company.

Stephens & Co. raised Pilgrim's to overweight from equal-weight and announced a price target of $35 a share.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride closed at $27.83 Thursday and are up 24% over the last 12 months.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1305ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JBS S.A. -1.29% 36.82 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -15.70% 23.4833 Delayed Quote.-0.50%
All news about PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
12:54pPILGRIMS PRIDE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
12:13pMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 18, 2022
10:29aStephens Upgrades Pilgrim's Pride to Overweight from Equalweight, Lifts Price Target to..
MT
09:11aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Steady In Friday's Pre-Bell Activity
MT
08:45aPILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:39aPilgrim's Pride Shares Fall in Premarket After JBS Withdraws Acquisition Offer
MT
02/17Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Fall After JBS Walks Away from Deal
DJ
02/17Brazil's JBS scraps plan to buy remaining shares in Pilgrim's Pride
RE
02/10TRANSCRIPT : Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
02/10PILGRIM PRIDE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results with Solid Growth in Sale..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 607 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 777 M 6 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 59 400
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,83 $
Average target price 30,13 $
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Sandri President & Global Chief Executives officer
Matthew R. Galvanoni Global Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-0.50%6 777
TYSON FOODS, INC.6.94%33 785
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.48%25 669
JBS S.A.-1.55%16 798
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.99%16 556
WH GROUP LIMITED16.77%9 393