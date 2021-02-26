Log in
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
Pilgrim's Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2021

02/26/2021 | 03:33pm EST
GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) will host its annual meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 8 a.m. Mountain / 10 a.m. Eastern. This meeting, which will include a review of fiscal year 2020 and other business as may be properly brought before the meeting, will take place at Pilgrim's Pride Corporation headquarters at 1770 Promontory Circle in Greeley, Colorado. 

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com

 Contact:Dunham Winoto
  Investor Relations
  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  IRPPC@pilgrims.com
  (970) 506 8192
  www.pilgrims.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 958 M - -
Net income 2021 470 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 5 474 M 5 474 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 56 400
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 23,69 $
Last Close Price 22,48 $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fábio Sandri President, CEO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Charles Macaluso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION14.64%5 474
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.22%25 473
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.0.66%25 363
TYSON FOODS, INC.6.87%24 915
WH GROUP LIMITED7.08%13 214
JBS S.A.9.81%12 457
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ