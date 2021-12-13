Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pilgrim's Supports Mayfield Recovery with $1 Million Investment

12/13/2021 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GREELEY, Colo., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s, leading global food company and the largest employer in Graves County, Ky., today announced a $1 million investment to assist with community recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts resulting from the recent tornado that impacted the area.

“We are humbled to contribute to the relief efforts in our hometown of Mayfield,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “The community has always supported us, and we are focused on helping with the efforts to rebuild during this critical time.”

Pilgrim’s will determine how funds will be spent as needs are identified, including potential partnerships with other organizations and local relief entities. The company will also provide assistance to its team members who were directly affected by the storm.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of lives in our community,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “I and members of my senior team immediately traveled to Mayfield after the tornado. The devastation we have witnessed firsthand cannot be put into words. There is much work to be done, and our hope is that this investment will aid in critical relief efforts that will support the people of Mayfield.”

Since the storm took place, Pilgrim’s has been delivering food, water, fuel and essential supplies to Mayfield to support the community. The company has a hub set up at 1195 Macedonia St. for those who need assistance.

Pilgrim’s Mayfield employs more than 1,500 people and supports 235 family farmers and poultry growers in the area. The company’s poultry production facility was not directly impacted by the storm, but two hatcheries and a feedmill were damaged.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 56,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com


All news about PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
02:39pPilgrim's Supports Mayfield Recovery with $1 Million Investment
GL
10/28Pilgrim's Pride Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results with Strong Growth in Sales and Adju..
PU
10/28PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
10/28PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27PILGRIM'S PRIDE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Earnings Flash (PPC) PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.67, vs. Street Est o..
MT
10/27Earnings Flash (PPC) PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Posts Q3 Revenue $3.83B, vs. Street Es..
MT
10/27Pilgrim's Pride Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results with Strong Growth in Sales and Adju..
GL
10/27Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 441 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 842 M 6 842 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 58 900
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,08 $
Average target price 28,75 $
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Sandri President & Global Chief Executives officer
Matthew R. Galvanoni Global Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION43.19%6 842
TYSON FOODS, INC.30.52%30 682
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-1.31%24 958
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-32.57%17 043
JBS S.A.48.73%14 645
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.92%8 061