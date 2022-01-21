Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride lifts wages in tornado-hit Mayfield

01/21/2022 | 02:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states

(Reuters) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp said on Friday it would raise starting wages for workers at its Mayfield, Kentucky, production facility by $2 to $16.50 per hour after the area was devastated by a chain of deadly tornadoes last month.

The tornadoes killed at least 64 people in Kentucky, destroyed one Pilgrim's Pride chicken hatchery and significantly damaged another which supplied to farmers near Mayfield, a town of 10,000 that suffered some of the worst damage.

The company negotiated the permanent pay increase with the UFCW Local 227 workers union for the Mayfield facility, which employs more than 1,500 people.

The total wage increase amounts to $4.5 million on an annualized basis, it said.

The raise also comes at a time when the U.S. meatpacking sector faces large-scale staffing shortages due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant among workers.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
02:39pPoultry producer Pilgrim's Pride lifts wages in tornado-hit Mayfield
RE
02:01pPilgrim's Pride to Raise Wages at Plant in Tornado-Stricken Kentucky City by $2/Hour
MT
01:23pPilgrim's Announces Significant Wage Increase in Mayfield, Kentucky
GL
01/20Pilgrim's Pride to Release Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results February 9
AQ
2021Chickens, tractors, grain silos destroyed by deadly U.S. tornadoes
RE
2021Pilgrim's Supports Mayfield Recovery with $1 Million Investment
GL
2021Pilgrim's Pride Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results with Strong Growth in Sales and Adju..
PU
2021PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
2021PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2021PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 431 M - -
Net income 2021 133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 713 M 6 713 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 58 900
Free-Float -
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,55 $
Average target price 28,75 $
Spread / Average Target 4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Sandri President & Global Chief Executives officer
Matthew R. Galvanoni Global Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-1.10%6 713
TYSON FOODS, INC.3.79%32 844
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.23%26 543
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.44%17 298
JBS S.A.-4.40%15 659
WH GROUP LIMITED7.16%8 453