  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PPC   US72147K1088

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Fall After JBS Walks Away from Deal

02/17/2022 | 05:51pm EST
By Robert Barba

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corp. fell more than 16% in after-hours trading after Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS S.A. said it was dropping its plans to acquire the balance of the chicken processor it doesn't already own.

JBS withdrew its offer after not being able to reach an agreement with the Pilgrim's Pride's board's special committee on the terms of the proposed deal, JBS said in a regulatory filing in Brazil.

JBS offered to buy the balance of the company in August in a deal valued at about $6.5 billion.

Pilgrim's Pride rejected offers at $26.50 and $28.50 a share. Earlier this month, JBS said it would tell the company by the end of February whether it planned to revise the proposal.

JBS struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Pilgrim's in 2009. JBS owns 80.54% of shares outstanding, according to FactSet.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride closed Thursday at $27.83 and are up 24% over the last 12 months. In after-hours trading, shares were trading at $23.25.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1750ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.64% 5.8804 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
JBS S.A. 0.24% 37.27 Delayed Quote.-1.82%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -0.82% 27.83 Delayed Quote.0.04%
Analyst Recommendations on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 607 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 44,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 777 M 6 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 59 400
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 28,06 $
Average target price 30,13 $
Spread / Average Target 7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fábio Sandri President & Global Chief Executives officer
Matthew R. Galvanoni Global Chief Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION0.04%6 833
TYSON FOODS, INC.8.36%34 235
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.16%25 560
JBS S.A.-1.82%16 809
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.99%16 455
WH GROUP LIMITED15.75%9 309