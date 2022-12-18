Pilot Energy : Annual Report 2022

Chairman's Letter

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the board of directors of Pilot Energy Limited (Pilot, or the Company) it is my pleasure to present the 2022 Annual Report.

The 2021/22 year has been an incredibly exciting (and challenging) year for the Company. Following a successful recapitalisation of the Company, Pilot was reinstated to the ASX Official List in August 2021. As a result, the Company commenced its clean energy feasibility studies in September 2021 assessing the feasibility and economics of the development of large-scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), renewable energy and clean energy projects leveraging the Company's existing oil and gas production operations in Western Australia.

The feasibility studies were completed in March/June 2022. Each of these feasibility studies have confirmed the significant opportunity to develop a large-scale clean hydrogen production project integrating CCS and renewable energy generation to produce hydrogen and electricity for both domestic and export markets. Following these studies, the Company initiated the Mid West Clean Energy project (MWCEP) in March 2022, which involves leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure (Cliff Head Project or the Project) to enable a large-scale clean energy project. The MWCEP involves:

carbon capture and storage: converting the Cliff Head oil project to a CCS project; and

clean ammonia production: leveraging natural resources of the Mid West region (natural gas and renewable energy potential) to produce clean ammonia for export.

During the year Pilot has progressively expanded the Project team, with a focus on the initial CCS regulatory approval, project partners and customer engagement (CCS and ammonia) and engaging of key resources to execute the Project. CO2Tech (Pilot's CO2 storage technical adviser) and the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) technical teams (led by Pilot) have worked tirelessly to finalise the first stage of the regulatory filings for approval of the Project (which was lodged in November 2022).

In summary, the 2022 year has seen the Company consolidate its energy transition plans with the successful conclusion of key initiatives which has set the foundations for the MWCEP. These include the following: