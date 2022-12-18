Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pilot Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGY   AU000000PGY8

PILOT ENERGY LIMITED

(PGY)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:34 2022-12-18 pm EST
0.0150 AUD    0.00%
12/18Pilot Energy : Annual Report 2022
PU
11/29Pilot Energy Raises $1.3 Million From Share Placement; Shares Slide 6%
MT
11/15Pilot Energy Advances Regulatory Filing Preparations for Mid West Clean Energy Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pilot Energy : Annual Report 2022

12/18/2022 | 10:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pilot Energy Limited / ABN 86 115 229 984

And Controlled Entities

Leading the clean energy transition

Annual Report 2022

For the year ended 30 September 2022

Contents

Corporate Directory

3

Chairman's Letter

4

Corporate and Operations Review

6

Directors' Report

22

Auditor's Independence Declaration

33

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

34

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

35

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

36

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

37

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

38

Directors' Declaration

67

Independent Audit Report

68

Additional Information for Listed Public Companies

72

Pilot Energy Annual Report 2022

2

Corporate Directory

Directors

Bradley Lingo (Executive Chairman)

Anthony (Tony) Strasser (Managing Director)

Daniel Chen (Non-Executive Director)

Bruce Gordon (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretary

Cate Friedlander

Registered and

Suite 301, 35 Spring Street

Principal Office

Bondi Junction NSW 2022

www.pilotenergy.com.au

info@pilotenergy.com.au

Auditors

MNSA Pty Ltd

Level 1, 283 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Legal Advisers

MinterEllison

Squire Patton Boggs

Governor Macquarie Tower

Level 17, 88 Phillip Street

Level 40, 1 Farrer Place

Sydney NSW 2000

Sydney NSW 2000

Share Registry

Boardroom Pty Limited

Level 8, 210 George St,

Sydney NSW 2000

ASX Code

ASX: PGY

Legal Form of Entity

Public Company

Country of Incorporation

Australia

and Domicile

Pilot Energy Annual Report 2022

3

Chairman's Letter

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the board of directors of Pilot Energy Limited (Pilot, or the Company) it is my pleasure to present the 2022 Annual Report.

The 2021/22 year has been an incredibly exciting (and challenging) year for the Company. Following a successful recapitalisation of the Company, Pilot was reinstated to the ASX Official List in August 2021. As a result, the Company commenced its clean energy feasibility studies in September 2021 assessing the feasibility and economics of the development of large-scale Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), renewable energy and clean energy projects leveraging the Company's existing oil and gas production operations in Western Australia.

The feasibility studies were completed in March/June 2022. Each of these feasibility studies have confirmed the significant opportunity to develop a large-scale clean hydrogen production project integrating CCS and renewable energy generation to produce hydrogen and electricity for both domestic and export markets. Following these studies, the Company initiated the Mid West Clean Energy project (MWCEP) in March 2022, which involves leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure (Cliff Head Project or the Project) to enable a large-scale clean energy project. The MWCEP involves:

  • carbon capture and storage: converting the Cliff Head oil project to a CCS project; and
  • clean ammonia production: leveraging natural resources of the Mid West region (natural gas and renewable energy potential) to produce clean ammonia for export.

During the year Pilot has progressively expanded the Project team, with a focus on the initial CCS regulatory approval, project partners and customer engagement (CCS and ammonia) and engaging of key resources to execute the Project. CO2Tech (Pilot's CO2 storage technical adviser) and the Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) technical teams (led by Pilot) have worked tirelessly to finalise the first stage of the regulatory filings for approval of the Project (which was lodged in November 2022).

In summary, the 2022 year has seen the Company consolidate its energy transition plans with the successful conclusion of key initiatives which has set the foundations for the MWCEP. These include the following:

  • Completion of the clean energy feasibility studies and commencement of the Mid West Clean Energy Project;
  • Key appointment of CO2Tech as Pilot's CO2 storage technical adviser, and Technip (Genesis) as the Project's owners engineer overseeing the entire MWCEP;
  • Pilot and Triangle formalised arrangements (subject to regulatory approval of the application for Declaration of CHG Formation), to restructure their interests in the WA-31-L Cliff Head project, resulting in Pilot holding a direct 60% operated participating interest in both the CH JV (oil project) and the CH CCS Project, and Triangle holding a direct 40% participating interest in both projects.
  • Concluding arrangements with 8 Rivers Capital, LLC. for their capital investment in the Company as well as for technical design services for the MWCEP hydrogen production facilities.
  • In November 2022, the CH JV lodged the initial Cliff Head CCS regulatory application to "Declare an identified Greenhouse Gas storage formation" across WA-31-L with the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator
    (NOPTA).
  • The CH JV announced in November, a significant upgrade to Cliff Head CO2 storage resource: 2C contingent CO2 storage resource increased ~ 50% to 9.7 million tonnes (100%).

Pilot Energy Annual Report 2022

4

Chairman's Letter

Of course, I would like to thank fellow directors, Tony Strasser (Managing director), Daniel Chen and Bruce Gordon, and Cate Friedlander (In house legal counsel and Company Secretary) and Nick Watson (Head of Commercial & Renewables) for their continued hard work as the Company progresses its plans to be a significant operator and provider of clean energy (through CCS, hydrogen and renewables projects) into Western Australia.

To our shareholders, we thank you for your ongoing support during the year.

Whilst equity markets have been extremely challenging this year, Pilot's unique underlying assets provide the foundation for the first offshore CCS project in the Mid West, and are the first stage in the development pathway for the broader MWCEP and ultimately, significant shareholder value.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of the Board

Brad Lingo

Chairman

Pilot Energy Annual Report 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 03:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PILOT ENERGY LIMITED
12/18Pilot Energy : Annual Report 2022
PU
11/29Pilot Energy Raises $1.3 Million From Share Placement; Shares Slide 6%
MT
11/15Pilot Energy Advances Regulatory Filing Preparations for Mid West Clean Energy Project
MT
11/14Pilot Energy Limited Provides Update on the MWCEP
CI
11/14Triangle Energy (Global) JV Loads Final Batch of Oil in Tanker
MT
10/30Pilot Energy Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
10/07Pilot Energy and Triangle Energy Restructure Ownership in Cliff Head Projects
MT
10/05Pilot Energy Limited and Triangle Energy Limited Announce the Restructure of the Existi..
CI
07/20Pilot Energy : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
07/11Pilot Energy Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.2 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,31 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,83 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,42 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 7,84 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 70,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PILOT ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pilot Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILOT ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony James Strasser Managing Director & Executive Director
Violetta Gerikh Finance Manager
Bradley William Lingo Executive Chairman
Daniel Chen Non-Executive Director
Bruce Gordon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PILOT ENERGY LIMITED0.00%8
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.59%1 815 470
SHELL PLC38.30%191 358
TOTALENERGIES SE24.71%147 181
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.31%128 308
EQUINOR ASA51.53%114 445