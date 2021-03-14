Log in
PILOT ENERGY LIMITED

(PGY)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10
0.082 AUD   +15.49%
06:47pPILOT ENERGY  : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
03/04PILOT ENERGY  : Market Update
PU
02/28PILOT ENERGY  : Market Update and Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
Pilot Energy : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

03/14/2021 | 06:47pm EDT
Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

15 March 2021

Simon Barcham Listings Compliance ASX

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cc: James Rowe

Listings Compliance, Perth ASX

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

BY EMAIL:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.ausimon.barcham@asx.com.aujames.rowe@asx.com.au;

Dear Mr Barcham,

REQUEST FOR AN EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot or Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Monday, 15 March 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Pilot makes this request for an extension of voluntary suspension to enable the Company to confer with the ASX on the potential impact that the proposed transaction may have on the Mid West Feasibility Study Reporting Condition (refer to Annexure 1). Pilot confirms it will keep the market informed of any definitive development on either matter.

It is expected that the voluntary suspension will last until the commencement of trading on Monday, 22 March 2021, or Pilot releasing an announcement to the market, whichever occurs earlier.

Pilot is not aware of any reason why the extension of the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

This extension of voluntary suspension request has been authorised by the Board of Pilot.

Yours sincerely,

Sally McDow Company Secretary

Annexure 1

Feasibility Study Reporting Conditions

  • 1. The Company must continue to spend funds on its existing and proposed oil and gas projects.

  • 2. The Company must disclose in each quarterly activities report until September 2022, the proportion of expenditure incurred in relation to exploration and evaluation on the oil and gas projects and the Mid West Wind and Solar Project.

  • 3. The Company must disclose as separate line items in each quarterly activities report until September 2022, expenditure incurred in relation to exploration and evaluation on the oil and gas projects and the Mid West Wind and Solar Project.

  • 4. Proceeding beyond the feasibility study stage of the Project (or incurring expenditure in excess of the budgeted feasibility expenditure in relation to the Project) constitutes a change in the nature and scale of the Company's activities in terms of Listing Rule 11.1 and as such the Company will be required to

    comply with all of the requirements of Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules before it proceeds beyond the feasibility study or incurs expenditures in excess of the budgeted feasibility expenditure on the Project.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
