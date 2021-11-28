TEG: Cliff Head Operations Update

29 November 2021

Joint Announcement to ASX

Cliff Head Joint Venture

Effectively held by the following group entities:

ASX: TEG Triangle Energy (Global) Limited - 78.75% ASX: PGY Pilot Energy Limited - 21.25%

CLIFF HEAD JOINT VENTURE

CLIFF HEAD OPERATIONS UPDATE

The Cliff Head Joint Venture (CHJV) refers to the CHJV announcements on 22 April 2021 and 14 October 2021 in relation to the execution of the Product Storage and Services Agreement (Storage Agreement) with BP Kwinana Pty Ltd and the binding Offtake Agreement (Offtake Agreement) with BP Singapore Pte Ltd, respectively and provides the following update.

As previously disclosed, the initial term of the Storage Agreement was agreed to be one year from 22 April 2021 and the initial term of the Offtake Agreement is aligned with the term of the Storage Agreement. At the time of signing the Storage Agreement, BP Kwinana and the CHJV agreed to discuss in good faith a possible extension of the term for 1 year or any other term mutually agreed by all parties.

Disappointingly, BP Kwinana have now indicated to the CHJV that at this time they do not intend to extend the term of the Storage Agreement past 22 April 2022. As the term of the Offtake Agreement is aligned with the term of the Storage Agreement, this will also terminate as at the same date, after the next crude oil lifting by BP Singapore scheduled for April 2022.

Given the impact on both the CHJV and other producers currently using the storage facilities at BP Kwinana, the continued enormous potential of the Perth Basin and the value and strategic necessity this provides to both the State and Federal governments, the CHJV has continued to hold meetings with Department representatives for the Federal Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction and the State Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Industrial Relations. These meetings have been ongoing since the initial announcement in October 2020 that BP was intending to cease fuel production at Kwinana and convert the refinery into a fuel import terminal.

The CHJV shares the concerns voiced by the Western Australian and Federal governments and believes ongoing local refining capability is vital for the nation's energy security.

Over the past twelve (12) months, Triangle has also continued to assess the alternate opportunities which may be available to it should the term of the Storage Agreement, and by virtue of same, the Offtake Agreement not be extended. These alternatives include but are not limited to a continued focus on exploration in and of the other assets in which it holds interests and operates and Triangle's recently announced investigation into the potential to establish a modern, modular renewable fuel refinery by leveraging its existing infrastructure in the Perth Basin.

