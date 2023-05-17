WA 481P: Hiding in plain sight – The Kingia gas fairway offshore
05/17/2023 | 04:00am EDT
Hiding in plain sight -
The Kingia gas fairway offshore
PESA Deal Day
May, 2023
PILOT ENERGY LIMITED ASX:PGY
High impact gas opportunity - WA-481-P
Opportunity
Offshore area is larger than onshore, same geology, very lightly explored
Geraldton
WA-481-P
Pilot Energy
WA-31-L, Cliff Head Oil Field (21.5%) initially 18 mmbbls EUR
CCS; application #1 for storage submitted to NOPTA
Mid-WestClean Energy Project
WA-481-P,(100%)
Dunsborough oil discovery,6 mmbbls 2C
Frankland gas discovery,42 Bcf 2C
Failure elsewhere pursuing the Dongara sst, not widespread offshore
Kingia sst wasnot previously recognised or targeted offshore
8,605 km2 licence area is lightly explored
Dunsborough Oil Discovery
Frankland Gas Discovery
Abrolhos
Sub-basin
Cliff Head
Oil Field
Jingemia,
Eremia, Hovea
WA-31-L
Mt Horner
Dongara
Lockyer Deep
Waitsia
West Erregulla
Beharra Springs
Dandaragan
Trough
Woodada
Perth Basin Resources*
OFFSHORE
WA-481-P
ONSHORE
Produced≈32 mmbbls,≈3 mmbbls remaining
Produced≈766 Bcf, primarily from Dongara sst
Exploration success onshore in the Dandaragan Trough since 2014
Kingia sandstone dominates increase of 2P+2C to≈2,124 Bcf