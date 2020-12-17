Log in
KEY : Sale of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
12/14PILOT ENERGY : 2020 Annual Financial Report
PU
12/09PILOT ENERGY : Results of Meeting
PU
KEY: Sale of 40% Interest in WA-481-P

12/17/2020 | 04:51pm EST
Suite 8, Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

T: + 61 (0) 8 9381 4322

F: + 61 (0) 8 9381 4455

ABN: 50 120 580 618

17 December 2020

The Manager

The Australian Securities Exchange

The Announcements Office

Level 4/20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

SALE OF 40% INTEREST IN WA-481-P, OFFSHORE PERTH BASIN

Key Petroleum Limited attaches herewith an ASX Announcement pertaining to the sale of its 40% interest in WA-481-P.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

For more information please contact:

IAN GREGORY

Company Secretary

Key Petroleum Limited

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9381 4322

Email: investors@keypetroleum.com.au

Suite 8, Churchill Court

331-335 Hay Street

Subiaco WA 6008

T: + 61 (0) 8 9381 4322

F: + 61 (0) 8 9381 4455

ABN: 50 120 580 618

ASX:KEY

ASX Announcement

17 December 2020

SALE OF 40% INTEREST IN WA-481-P, OFFSHORE PERTH BASIN

Key Petroleum Limited, ("Key" or "Company") is pleased to advise that the sale of the Company's 40% interest in WA-481-P (Sale Interest) to Pilot Energy Limited ("Pilot") has today completed in accordance with the sale and purchase agreement between Pilot and Key dated 6 October 2020.

Further to Key's ASX announcement of 6 October 2020, in consideration for the transfer of this interest, Key is to receive a total of 21 million ordinary fully paid shares in Pilot. The first tranche of 4,276,703 shares was issued in October 2020, with the remaining 16,723,297 shares issued today.

Pilot will, as and from today, assume all risks associated with the permit and is responsible for all outgoings and liabilities in relation to the Sale Interest.

For more information please contact:

IAN GREGORY

Company Secretary

Key Petroleum Limited

Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9381 4322

Email: investors@keypetroleum.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 21:50:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
