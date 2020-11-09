Pilot Energy : Notice of General Meeting & Proxy Form

PILOT ENERGY LIMITED ABN 86 115 229 984 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM AND PROXY FORM Date of Meeting: Thursday, 10 December 2020 Time of Meeting: 11:00am (AEDT) Place of Meeting: To be held virtually via Lumi Online Platform 1 | 017-8432-4901/1/AUSTRALIA

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that a General Meeting (GM or Meeting) of shareholders of Pilot Energy Limited (Company) will be held at 11:00am (AEDT) on Thursday, 10 December 2020. The Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the GM. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form are part of this Notice of Meeting. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and/or the Explanatory Memorandum will, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning given to them in the Definitions contained in the back of the Explanatory Memorandum. The Directors have determined under Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 8 December 2020. ATTENDING THE GM VIRTUALLY Due to the current circumstances relating to COVID-19 and the associated restrictions on travel and public gatherings, the Commonwealth Treasurer has introduced temporary modifications to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to allow the Notice of Meeting and other information regarding the GM to be provided electronically and to allow Shareholders to participate in the GM using the online facility which facilitates direct voting and questions. As such, the Company has elected to host the GM virtually, through the Lumi online platform (Lumi), to ensure all Shareholders are still able to attend and participate in the Meeting. Shareholders will be able to view the meeting presentations and listen to the meeting live, submit questions to the Chairman in real time and vote on Resolutions through Lumi. Shareholders who wish to participate in the GM online may do so: From their computer, by entering the URL into their browser https://web.lumiagm.com/354854529 From their mobile device by either entering the URL in their browser: https://web.lumiagm.com/354854529 If you choose to participate in the Meeting online or through the app, you can log in to the meeting by entering: Your username, which is your Voting Access Code (VAC), which can be located on the first page of your proxy form or Notice of Meeting email. Your password, which is the postcode registered to your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. Overseas shareholders should refer to the user guide for their password details. If you have been nominated as a third party proxy, please contact Boardroom on 1300 737 760. Attending the meeting online enables Shareholders to view the Meeting live and to also ask questions and cast direct votes at the appropriate times whilst the meeting is in progress. More information regarding participating in the GM online can be found at the end of this document. Resolution 1 - Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the prior issue by the Company of 15,909,097 Shares (Tranche 1 Placement Shares) under either Listing Rules 7.1 or 7.1A at an issue price of $0.033 per Share issued under the Placement on or about 1 October 2020, to those recipients set out in and otherwise on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 1, 6 and 7 is set out below. 2 | 017-8432-4901/1/AUSTRALIA

Resolution 2 - Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 59,848,479 Shares (Tranche 2 Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.033 per Share to those recipients set out in and otherwise on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. Resolution 3 - Approval of Free-Attaching Placement Options (Tranche 1 and Tranche 2) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 37,878,783 free-attaching unlisted New Options exercisable before the Option Expiry Date as set out below, to those recipients set out in and on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum: 7,954,545 New Options free-attaching to the Tranche 1 Placement Shares on a 2:1 basis; and 29,924,238 New Options free-attaching to the Tranche 2 Placement Shares on a 2:1 basis, (the Attaching Placement Options ). See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. Resolution 4 - Approval of Advisor Options - Bridge Street Capital Partners To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 10,000,000 unlisted New Options with an exercise price of $0.066, exercisable on or before the Option Expiry Date, on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum, to Bridge Street Capital Partners or its nominees. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. Resolution 5 - Approval of Free-Attaching Share Purchase Plan Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 7,575,757 free-attaching unlisted New Options, with an exercise price of $0.066, exercisable on or before the Option Expiry Date to those recipients, on the terms and conditions as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. 3 | 017-8432-4901/1/AUSTRALIA

Resolution 6 - Ratification of issue of 5,000,000 Shares To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purpose of Listing Rule 7.4 and all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share issued under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on 2 June 2020 to the recipient set out and more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying and forming part of this Notice of Meeting. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 1, 6 and 7 is set out below. Resolution 7 - Ratification of Tranche 1 Shares to Key To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, subject to execution by the Company and Key Petroleum Limited of the WA-481-P Sale and Purchase Agreement, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4 and all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the prior issue by the Company of 4,276,703 Shares (Tranche 1 Key Consideration Shares) to Key Petroleum Limited pursuant to the terms of the WA-481-P Sale and Purchase Agreement and as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 1, 6 and 7 is set out below. Resolution 8 - Issue of Tranche 2 Shares to Key To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, subject to completion by the Company and Key Petroleum Limited of the WA-481-P Sale and Purchase Agreement for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 16,723,297 Shares (Tranche 2 Key Consideration Shares) to Key Petroleum Limited pursuant to the terms of the WA481P Sale and Purchase Agreement and as more fully described in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. Resolution 9 - Adoption of Pilot Energy Limited Incentive Scheme To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.2 (exception 13(b)) and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Pilot Energy Limited Incentive Scheme, and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolution 9 is set out below. Resolution 10 - Approval of Issue of Shares to Contractor - Castle Rock Energy Pty Ltd To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the Shareholders of the Company approve the issue of 4,123,485 Shares at an issue price of $0.033 per Share in lieu of a portion of remuneration to Castle Rock Energy Pty Ltd (or its nominee) of up to $136,075, a contractor of the Company, and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. See the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice for further information about this Resolution. A Voting Exclusion Statement for Resolutions 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 10, 11 is set out below. 4 | 017-8432-4901/1/AUSTRALIA

