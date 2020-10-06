Pilot Energy : PGY Completes Acquisition of 40% Interest in WA-481-P

Further to the announcement made on 8 September 2020 regarding the acquisition from Key Petroleum Ltd. (ASX:KEY) (Key) of Key's 40% interest in WA 481-P (see map below), Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company and Key have now executed the transaction documents.

In accordance with the terms of the transaction documents and subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, Pilot Energy will acquire the 40% interest in WA-481-P in return for issuing to Key 21 million shares in two tranches - an initial tranche of 4,276,703 shares will be issued within the next three business days and a further 16,723,297 shares upon Pilot Energy receiving shareholder approval which will be sought at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in November 2020.

Pilot's Chairman, Brad Lingo, said "This is another step in Pilot progressing its focus on the energy transition with a dual focus on the on-going oil production at the Cliff Head Oil Field and the potential expansion activities through exploration and development potential provided by WA-481-P and the Company's pursuit of the potential development of major offshore wind project building off this existing footprint."

Mr. Lingo continued "The Company recognizes the development potential of the high quality offshore wind resource covered by WA-481-P and the Cliff Head Oil Field. This is only more significant with the Western Australia Government calling for Expressions of Interest for 1.5 GW of renewable wind and solar energy to support the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area Renewable Hydrogen Project. The Company's feasibility study for the proposed Mid West Wind and Solar Project is aimed at establishing that it could be major renewable energy supplier supporting the proposed development of the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area."

