Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pilot Energy Ltd    PGY   AU000000PGY8

PILOT ENERGY LTD

(PGY)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pilot Energy : PGY Completes Acquisition of 40% Interest in WA-481-P

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 01:40am EDT

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Announcement to ASX

6 October 2020

PGY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF INTEREST IN KEY OFFSHORE PERTH BASIN LICENSE

Further to the announcement made on 8 September 2020 regarding the acquisition from Key Petroleum Ltd. (ASX:KEY) (Key) of Key's 40% interest in WA 481-P (see map below), Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company and Key have now executed the transaction documents.

WA-481-P Permit

Seismic Coverage / Leads & Prospects Map

In accordance with the terms of the transaction documents and subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, Pilot Energy will acquire the 40% interest in WA-481-P in return for issuing to Key 21 million shares in two tranches - an initial tranche of 4,276,703 shares will be issued within the next three business days and a further 16,723,297 shares upon Pilot Energy receiving shareholder approval which will be sought at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in November 2020.

Pilot's Chairman, Brad Lingo, said "This is another step in Pilot progressing its focus on the energy transition with a dual focus on the on-going oil production at the Cliff Head Oil Field and the potential expansion activities through exploration and development potential provided by WA-481-P and the Company's pursuit of the potential development of major offshore wind project building off this existing footprint."

Mr. Lingo continued "The Company recognizes the development potential of the high quality offshore wind resource covered by WA-481-P and the Cliff Head Oil Field. This is only more significant with the Western Australia Government calling for Expressions of Interest for 1.5 GW of renewable wind and solar energy to support the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area Renewable Hydrogen Project. The Company's feasibility study for the proposed Mid West Wind and Solar Project is aimed at establishing that it could be major renewable energy supplier supporting the proposed development of the Oakajee Strategic Industrial Area."

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Pilot Energy.

Enquiries

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil, gas and energy assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has resulted in the proposed Mid West Wind and Solar project and material working interests in WA-481-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PILOT ENERGY LTD
02:00aKEY : Sale of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
01:40aPILOT ENERGY : PGY Completes Acquisition of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
10/01PILOT ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/30PILOT ENERGY : Amendment to Appendix 3B - Share Purchase Plan
PU
09/20PILOT ENERGY : Trading Halt
PU
09/17PILOT ENERGY : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Daniel Chen
PU
09/15PILOT ENERGY : Appoints a New Director & Appoints a Corporate Advisor
PU
09/07PILOT ENERGY : Acquisition of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
09/07KEY : Sale of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
08/17PILOT ENERGY : Amendment - Offshore Perth Basin Exploration License Renewal
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William Lingo Chairman
Tung Leung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Xing Jin Wang Chief Technical Officer
Michael Lonergan Non-Executive Director
Walker Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILOT ENERGY LTD0.00%0
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED154.53%1 487
TRUSTPOWER LIMITED-3.36%1 486
TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED16.46%941
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC2.11%894
CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED-25.59%824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group