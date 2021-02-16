Pilot Energy : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension

Pilot Energy Limited

17 February 2021

Simon Barcham Listings Compliance ASX

Cc: James Rowe

Listings Compliance, Perth ASX

Dear Mr Barcham,

REQUEST FOR AN EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot or Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 17 February 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Pilot makes this request for an extension of voluntary suspension to enable the Company to respond to an ASX Price Query Letter that it received from the ASX on Wednesday 10 February 2021.

It is expected that the voluntary suspension will last until the commencement of trading on Monday, 22 February 2021, or Pilot releasing an announcement to the market responding to the ASX Query Letter, whichever occurs earlier.

Pilot is not aware of any reason why the extension of the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

This extension of voluntary suspension request has been authorised by the Board of Pilot.

Yours sincerely,

Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary

