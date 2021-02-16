Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pilot Energy Ltd    PGY   AU000000PGY8

PILOT ENERGY LTD

(PGY)
  Report
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pilot Energy : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension

02/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street Sydney, NSW 2000

17 February 2021

Simon Barcham Listings Compliance ASX

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Cc: James Rowe

Listings Compliance, Perth ASX

Level 40, Central Park,

152-158 St George's Terrace

Perth WA 6000

BY EMAIL:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.ausimon.barcham@asx.com.aujames.rowe@asx.com.au;

Dear Mr Barcham,

REQUEST FOR AN EXTENSION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot or Company) requests an extension of the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 17 February 2021.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, Pilot makes this request for an extension of voluntary suspension to enable the Company to respond to an ASX Price Query Letter that it received from the ASX on Wednesday 10 February 2021.

It is expected that the voluntary suspension will last until the commencement of trading on Monday, 22 February 2021, or Pilot releasing an announcement to the market responding to the ASX Query Letter, whichever occurs earlier.

Pilot is not aware of any reason why the extension of the voluntary suspension should not be granted.

This extension of voluntary suspension request has been authorised by the Board of Pilot.

Yours sincerely,

Lisa Dadswell Company Secretary

017-8447-0155/1/AUSTRALIA

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 22:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PILOT ENERGY LTD
11:49aPILOT ENERGY : Request for Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
02/07PILOT ENERGY : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
2020PILOT ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
2020PILOT ENERGY : Appendix 2A
PU
2020Pilot Energy Acquires Remaining 40% Stake in Two Western Australian Explorati..
MT
2020PILOT ENERGY : Acquisition of Additional Interest in EP 416 and EP 480
PU
2020Pilot Energy Completes Acquisition of 40% Stake in WA-481-P From Key Petroleu..
MT
2020PILOT ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
2020PILOT ENERGY : Acquisition of interest in wa-481-p
PU
2020KEY : Sale of 40% Interest in WA-481-P
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,86 M 0,67 M 0,67 M
Net income 2021 0,15 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
Net cash 2021 2,94 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 205x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tung Leung Wong Chief Financial Officer
Bradley William Lingo Chairman
Michael Lonergan Non-Executive Director
Daniel Chen Non-Executive Director
Lisa Dadswell Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILOT ENERGY LTD0.00%14
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.00%1 846 523
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.81%153 230
TOTAL SE3.51%116 542
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.58%111 945
GAZPROM7.34%73 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ