Pilot Energy : Security Purchase Plan Fully Underwritten

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

+61 2 8016 2819 www.pilotenergy.com.au

19 November 2020

Security Purchase Plan Fully Underwritten

Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot or the Company) is pleased to announced that the security purchase plan announced on 7 October 2020 (SPP) is now fully underwritten by Bridge Street Capital Partners Pty Ltd (Bridge Street) pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated 18 November 2020 (UWA).

This means that Bridge Street will underwrite the SPP up to $500,000 (Underwritten Amount) by subscribing for all the remaining shares not otherwise subscribed by existing shareholders under the SPP (Shortfall). Under the UWA, Bridge Street may appoint any sub-underwriters for the Shortfall. The terms and conditions of the SPP remain unchanged (as defined in the SPP offer document announced on 7 October 2020).

As the issue of the Shortfall to an underwriter under a security purchase plan does not fall into an exception as set out in Listing Rule 7.2, and the Company does not have any remaining placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 / 7.1A, shareholder approval is required prior to the issue of the Shortfall shares. The Company expects that Shareholder approval for the issue of the Shortfall (amongst other things) will be sought at the next general meeting.

In consideration of underwriting the SPP, Bridge Street will be entitled to a fee of 6% (exclusive of GST) of the Underwritten Amount. The UWA between Bridge Street and the Company contains customary conditions, warranties and undertakings and is subject to various termination events exercisable by Bridge Street. Specifically, Bridge Street may terminate the UWA if certain events occur prior to the issue of the Shortfall including (but not limited to):