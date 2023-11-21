PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, limited term, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in Energy Investments. The Fund may also invest in a wide range of credit sectors, including, without limit, corporate debt, including fixed-, variable-, and floating rate bonds, loans and debt securities issued by United States and foreign corporations, including emerging market issuers. The Fund's investment manager is Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

