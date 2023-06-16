Advanced search
    PGP   US7220111030

PIMCO GLOBAL STOCKSPLUS & INCOME FUND

(PGP)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:13:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
7.350 USD   +0.41%
PIMCO Agrees to Pay SEC $9 Million to Settle Fund Violations

06/16/2023 | 10:55am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Pacific Investment Management said it would pay $9 million to settle two enforcement actions relating to disclosure and policies and procedures violations involving two funds it advises.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that it found that PIMCO failed to disclose material information to investors regarding the use of interest rate swaps by PIMCO's Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and the material impact of the the swaps on the fund's dividend from September 2014 to August 2016.

The SEC also found that between April 2011 and November 2017, PIMCO didn't waive about $27 million of advisory fees as required by its agreement with PIMCO's All Asset All Authority Fund.

PIMCO agreed to a cease-and-desist order and a censure in each action and to pay a combined $9 million penalty, but the registered investment advisor didn't admit or deny the regulator's findings.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-23 1054ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 53,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,37x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 82,8 M 82,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Johnson President
Deborah A. DeCotis Chairman-Trustees Board
Keisha Audain-Pressley Chief Compliance Officer
William B. Ogden Independent Trustee
Alan Herman Rappaport Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIMCO GLOBAL STOCKSPLUS & INCOME FUND5.63%83
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.97%10 156
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.23%5 335
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.18%4 255
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.31%3 778
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-15.94%3 582
