PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II : Nomination by Board for Trustee of the Fund (Form 8-K)

Nomination by Board for Trustee of the Fund

On June 30, 2021, the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Trustees (the 'Board') of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (the 'Fund') nominated E. Grace Vandecruze to stand for election as a Trustee by the holders of the Fund's outstanding preferred shares of beneficial interest (the 'preferred shares'), voting as a separate class, at the Fund's annual shareholder meeting (the '2021 Annual Meeting') to be held during the 2021 fiscal year (i.e., the annual meeting held during the fiscal year running from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), and the Board approved the nomination by majority vote, including a majority of the Trustees who are not 'interested persons' (as that term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended).