  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNI   US72200Y1029

PIMCO NEW YORK MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND II

(PNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Summary

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II : Nomination by Board for Trustee of the Fund (Form 8-K)

07/23/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nomination by Board for Trustee of the Fund

On June 30, 2021, the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Trustees (the 'Board') of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (the 'Fund') nominated E. Grace Vandecruze to stand for election as a Trustee by the holders of the Fund's outstanding preferred shares of beneficial interest (the 'preferred shares'), voting as a separate class, at the Fund's annual shareholder meeting (the '2021 Annual Meeting') to be held during the 2021 fiscal year (i.e., the annual meeting held during the fiscal year running from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), and the Board approved the nomination by majority vote, including a majority of the Trustees who are not 'interested persons' (as that term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended).

Disclaimer

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8,57 M - -
Net income 2020 5,06 M - -
Net Debt 2020 35,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 4,42%
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2019 19,7x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart PIMCO NEW YORK MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND II
Duration : Period :
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIMCO NEW YORK MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND II
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Eric D. Johnson President
Deborah A. DeCotis Chairman
Keisha Audain-Pressley Chief Compliance Officer
Hans W. Kertess Independent Trustee
William B. Ogden Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIMCO NEW YORK MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND II8.10%133
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.82%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.36%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND16.90%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION52.31%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.52%2 624