Pinar Su ve Icecek Sanayi ve Ticaret : 2021 Financial Statements
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
To the General Assembly of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
1. Opinion
We have audited the annual report of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (the "Company") for the 1 January - 31 December 2021 period.
In our opinion, the financial information and the analysis made by the Board of Directors by using the information included in the audited financial statements regarding the Company's position in the Board of Directors' Annual Report are consistent and presented fairly, in all material respects, with the audited full set financial statements and with the information obtained in the course of independent audit.
2. Basis for Opinion
Our independent audit was conducted in accordance with the Independent Standards on Auditing that are part of the Turkish Standards on Auditing (the "TSA") issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities in the Audit of the Board of Directors' Annual Report section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Company in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.
3. Our Audit Opinion on the Full Set Financial Statements
We expressed an unqualified opinion in the auditor's report dated 1 March 2022 on the full set financial statements for the 1 January - 31 December 2021 period.
4. Board of Director's Responsibility for the Annual Report
Company management's responsibilities related to the annual report according to Articles 514 and 516 of Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") No. 6102 and Capital Markets Board's ("CMB") Communiqué Serial II, No:14.1, "Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" (the "Communiqué") are as follows:
to prepare the annual report within the first three months following the balance sheet date and present it to the general assembly;
to prepare the annual report to reflect the Company's operations in that year and the financial position in a true, complete, straightforward, fair and proper manner in all respects. In this report financial position is assessed in accordance with the financial statements. Also in the report, developments and possible risks which the Company may encounter are clearly indicated. The assessments of the Board of Directors in regards to these matters are also included in the report.
to include the matters below in the annual report:
events of particular importance that occurred in the Company after the operating year,
the Company's research and development activities,
financial benefits such as salaries, bonuses, premiums and allowances, travel, accommodation and representation expenses, benefits in cash and in kind, insurance and similar guarantees paid to members of the Board of Directors and senior management.
When preparing the annual report, the Board of Directors considers secondary legislation arrangements enacted by the Ministry of Trade and other relevant institutions.
5. Independent Auditor's Responsibility in the Audit of the Annual Report
Our aim is to express an opinion and issue a report comprising our opinion within the framework of TCC and Communiqué provisions regarding whether or not the financial information and the analysis made by the Board of Directors by using the information included in the audited financial statements in the annual report are consistent and presented fairly with the audited financial statements of the Company and with the information we obtained in the course of independent audit.
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the TSAs.These standards require that ethical requirements are complied with and that the independent audit is planned and performed in a way to obtain reasonable assurance of whether or not the financial information and the analysis made by the Board of Directors by using the information included in the audited financial statements in the annual report are consistent and presented fairly with the audited[consolidated] financial statements and with the information obtained in the course of audit.
PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve
Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
ORIGINAL COPY ISSUED AND SIGNED IN TURKISH
Serdar İnanç, SMMM
Partner
Istanbul, 1 March 2022
PINAR SU VE İÇECEK SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AT 1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2021
TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH - THE TURKISH TEXT IS AUTHORITATIVE)
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the General Assembly of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
Audit of the financial statements
1. Our opinion
We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (the "Company") which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").
2. Basis for opinion
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Company in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.
3. Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey
