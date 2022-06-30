Pinar Su ve Icecek Sanayi ve Ticaret : 2021 Financial Statements

58 PINAR SU VE İÇECEK 2021 ANNUAL REPORT

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' ANNUAL REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

To the General Assembly of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

1. Opinion

We have audited the annual report of Pınar Su ve İçecek Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (the "Company") for the 1 January - 31 December 2021 period.

In our opinion, the financial information and the analysis made by the Board of Directors by using the information included in the audited financial statements regarding the Company's position in the Board of Directors' Annual Report are consistent and presented fairly, in all material respects, with the audited full set financial statements and with the information obtained in the course of independent audit.

2. Basis for Opinion

Our independent audit was conducted in accordance with the Independent Standards on Auditing that are part of the Turkish Standards on Auditing (the "TSA") issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities in the Audit of the Board of Directors' Annual Report section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Company in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.

3. Our Audit Opinion on the Full Set Financial Statements

We expressed an unqualified opinion in the auditor's report dated 1 March 2022 on the full set financial statements for the 1 January - 31 December 2021 period.

4. Board of Director's Responsibility for the Annual Report

Company management's responsibilities related to the annual report according to Articles 514 and 516 of Turkish Commercial Code ("TCC") No. 6102 and Capital Markets Board's ("CMB") Communiqué Serial II, No:14.1, "Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" (the "Communiqué") are as follows: