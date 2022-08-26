China and U.S sign agreement on audit dispute

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. audit regulator said
on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators,
taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating
registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said
it was the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the PCAOB
has ever reached with China.
U.S. regulators have for long been demanding access to audit
papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but
Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect
accounting firms, citing security concerns..
The decision marks a major thaw in U.S.-China business
relations and will be a huge relief for hundreds of Chinese
companies and investors who have invested billions of dollars in
the firms that will retain access to the world's deepest capital
markets.
In a statement, the PCAOB said the agreement would allow it
"sole discretion to select the firms, audit engagements and
potential violations it inspects and investigates – without
consultation with, nor input from, Chinese authorities."
The PCAOB added its inspectors would be able to "view
complete audit work papers with all information included and for
the PCAOB to retain information as needed."
"The PCAOB has direct access to interview and take testimony
from all personnel associated with the audits the PCAOB inspects
or investigates," it said.
China's Securities Regulatory Commission said the agreement
was an important step towards addressing the auditing issue.
It added keeping Chinese companies listed in the United
States benefited investors, companies and both countries.
The signing of the protocol between China and the U.S.
signals that both sides have "made a crucial step to solve the
audit regulatory issue of U.S. listed Chinese companies through
enhanced cooperation", according to the CSRC statement.
"It is in line with the hope and expectation of the
markets…if cooperation afterwards satisfies each side’s
regulatory needs, there is hope that the audit issue will be
resolved, and passive delisting will be avoided."
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary
Gensler said Chinese companies still faced delisting if their
accounts could not be accessed by U.S. authorities.
"Make no mistake, though: The proof will be in the pudding,"
he said.
"This agreement will be meaningful only if the PCAOB
actually can inspect and investigate completely audit firms in
China."
Major Chinese companies listed in the US rose in premarket
trading, with Alibaba Group Holdings up 2.6%, while
while Pinduoduo rose nearly 6% and Baidu Inc
jumped 3.3%.
