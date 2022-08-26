Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:42 2022-08-26 am EDT
64.03 USD   +7.02%
08:08aChina and U.S sign agreement on audit dispute
RE
08/25Pinduoduo Champions “Tech for Agri”
AQ
08/23MARKET CHATTER : Pinduoduo to Launch Cross-Border Ecommerce Platform; Shares Gain Tuesday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China and U.S sign agreement on audit dispute

08/26/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. audit regulator said on Friday it has signed an agreement with Chinese regulators, taking a first step toward inspecting and investigating registered accounting firms in China and Hong Kong.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said it was the most detailed and prescriptive agreement the PCAOB has ever reached with China.

U.S. regulators have for long been demanding access to audit papers of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing has been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect accounting firms, citing security concerns..

The decision marks a major thaw in U.S.-China business relations and will be a huge relief for hundreds of Chinese companies and investors who have invested billions of dollars in the firms that will retain access to the world's deepest capital markets.

In a statement, the PCAOB said the agreement would allow it "sole discretion to select the firms, audit engagements and potential violations it inspects and investigates – without consultation with, nor input from, Chinese authorities."

The PCAOB added its inspectors would be able to "view complete audit work papers with all information included and for the PCAOB to retain information as needed."

"The PCAOB has direct access to interview and take testimony from all personnel associated with the audits the PCAOB inspects or investigates," it said.

China's Securities Regulatory Commission said the agreement was an important step towards addressing the auditing issue.

It added keeping Chinese companies listed in the United States benefited investors, companies and both countries.

The signing of the protocol between China and the U.S. signals that both sides have "made a crucial step to solve the audit regulatory issue of U.S. listed Chinese companies through enhanced cooperation", according to the CSRC statement.

"It is in line with the hope and expectation of the markets…if cooperation afterwards satisfies each side’s regulatory needs, there is hope that the audit issue will be resolved, and passive delisting will be avoided."

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler said Chinese companies still faced delisting if their accounts could not be accessed by U.S. authorities.

"Make no mistake, though: The proof will be in the pudding," he said.

"This agreement will be meaningful only if the PCAOB actually can inspect and investigate completely audit firms in China."

Major Chinese companies listed in the US rose in premarket trading, with Alibaba Group Holdings up 2.6%, while while Pinduoduo rose nearly 6% and Baidu Inc jumped 3.3%. (Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai, Scott Murdoch, Xie Yu, Julie Zhu and Selena Li in Hong Kong and Michelle Price in Washington. Editing by Himani Sarkar, Raissa Kasolowsky and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 7.97% 99.89 Delayed Quote.-15.91%
BAIDU, INC. 8.73% 151.02 Delayed Quote.1.50%
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.29% 0.17 Delayed Quote.34.92%
PINDUODUO INC. 12.44% 59.83 Delayed Quote.2.62%
All news about PINDUODUO INC.
08:08aChina and U.S sign agreement on audit dispute
RE
08/25Pinduoduo Champions “Tech for Agri”
AQ
08/23MARKET CHATTER : Pinduoduo to Launch Cross-Border Ecommerce Platform; Shares Gain Tuesday ..
MT
08/23Pinduoduo to Launch Cross-Border Ecommerce Platform; Shares Gain in Premarket
MT
08/22Pinduoduo to launch international e-commerce platform next month - source
RE
08/22Pinduoduo launches vertical farming challenge for 3rd Smart Agriculture Competition
AQ
08/19Pinduoduo to Report Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on August 29, 2022
AQ
08/16Exclusive-Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 billion -sources
RE
08/16Tencent plans to divest Meituan stake worth $24 bln -sources
RE
08/10Analysis-China investors hedge U.S. delisting risk with Hong Kong play
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINDUODUO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 110 B 16 036 M 16 036 M
Net income 2022 13 134 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net cash 2022 79 459 M 11 601 M 11 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 44,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 518 B 75 648 M 75 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 762
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 409,79 CNY
Average target price 465,37 CNY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.2.62%75 648
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.91%264 462
MEITUAN INC.-21.34%139 819
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.83%46 270
SHOPIFY INC.-75.07%43 556
EBAY INC.-29.94%25 595