Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
77.46 USD   +1.80%
12:01aChina e-commerce shipments would lose US tariff exemption under proposed law
RE
06/13Price war: Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks
RE
06/13Price war: Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China e-commerce shipments would lose US tariff exemption under proposed law

06/14/2023 | 12:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of e-commerce platform Temu

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers planned to introduce a bill on Wednesday to eliminate a tariff exemption widely used by e-commerce sellers to send orders from China to U.S. shoppers, one of the sponsors said.

The exception, known as the de minimis rule, exempts imports valued at $800 or less from tariffs if the items are shipped to individual consumers. The bill would ban such shipments from China immediately upon enactment, sponsor Republican Senator Bill Cassidy said.

Ecommerce sellers such as China-founded, Singapore-based Shein and Temu, a rival owned by PDD Holdings Inc that operates the Chinese ecommerce site Pinduoduo, are big beneficiaries of the exemption. A federal brief in April said the companies “exploit” de minimis to avoid duties and import illegal items such as those made in China's Xingiang region with forced Uyghur labor.

A Shein spokesperson said Tuesday the company has no manufacturers in Xinjiang. Temu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

De minimis shipments have drawn attention at least since 2019, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported it struggled to catch unsafe imports because of the heavy volume of low-value packages. Such shipments rose to 685.5 million in 2022 compared with 410.5 million in 2018, U.S. customs data showed.

The bill’s other sponsors are Republican Senator J.D. Vance and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin. It was unclear how much traction the proposal would gain. A separate but similar bill by Democratic Representative Earl Blumenauer failed to pass Congress last year.

Under the bill, countries other than China and Russia could keep the exemption by adopting the $800 threshold for their own tariff-free imports. The bill would only allow private shippers like FedEx, UPS and DHL to transport de minimis packages and exclude postal services. (Reporting by Katherine Masters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 1.92% 228.87 Delayed Quote.29.65%
PINDUODUO INC. 1.80% 77.46 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
TOPIX INDEX 1.24% 2293.19 Delayed Quote.18.35%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 0.81% 172.89 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.60% 84.457 Delayed Quote.13.48%
All news about PINDUODUO INC.
12:01aChina e-commerce shipments would lose US tariff exemption under proposed law
RE
06/13Price war: Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks
RE
06/13Price war: Amazon excludes rival Temu from competitive price checks
RE
06/09JD.com Opens Doors to Smaller Retailers to Drive Prices Downward
MT
06/06Sequoia to split off China, India/Southeast Asia businesses amid geopolitical tension
RE
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/..
PR
06/05China’s Internet Sector Posts 62% Jump in Profit in January-April Period
MT
06/02ROSEN, LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PDD Holdings Inc. f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. Investors to..
PR
06/01Chinese E-Commerce Giants Launch 618 Mid-Year Shopping Spree
MT
05/31Chinese tech entrepreneurs keen to 'de-China' as tensions with US soar
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINDUODUO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 177 B 24 690 M 24 690 M
Net income 2023 37 416 M 5 230 M 5 230 M
Net cash 2023 142 B 19 851 M 19 851 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 736 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 3,36x
EV / Sales 2024 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 12 992
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 554,20 CNY
Average target price 760,15 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jiazhen Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.-6.70%101 092
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.53%220 016
MEITUAN INC.-26.96%101 678
SHOPIFY INC.76.78%83 145
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.46.31%62 165
COPART, INC.42.78%41 509
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer