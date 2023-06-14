China e-commerce shipments would lose US tariff exemption under proposed law

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S.
lawmakers planned to introduce a bill on Wednesday to eliminate
a tariff exemption widely used by e-commerce sellers to send
orders from China to U.S. shoppers, one of the sponsors said.
The exception, known as the de minimis rule, exempts imports
valued at $800 or less from tariffs if the items are shipped to
individual consumers. The bill would ban such shipments from
China immediately upon enactment, sponsor Republican Senator
Bill Cassidy said.
Ecommerce sellers such as China-founded, Singapore-based
Shein and Temu, a rival owned by PDD Holdings Inc that
operates the Chinese ecommerce site Pinduoduo, are big
beneficiaries of the exemption. A federal brief in April said
the companies “exploit” de minimis to avoid duties and import
illegal items such as those made in China's Xingiang region with
forced Uyghur labor.
A Shein spokesperson said Tuesday the company has no
manufacturers in Xinjiang. Temu did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
De minimis shipments have drawn attention at least since
2019, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported
it struggled to catch unsafe imports because of the heavy volume
of low-value packages. Such shipments rose to 685.5 million in
2022 compared with 410.5 million in 2018, U.S. customs data
showed.
The bill’s other sponsors are Republican Senator J.D. Vance
and Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin. It was unclear how much
traction the proposal would gain. A separate but similar bill by
Democratic Representative Earl Blumenauer failed to pass
Congress last year.
Under the bill, countries other than China and Russia could
keep the exemption by adopting the $800 threshold for their own
tariff-free imports. The bill would only allow private shippers
like FedEx, UPS and DHL to transport de minimis
packages and exclude postal services.
(Reporting by Katherine Masters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)