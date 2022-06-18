Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
59.00 USD   +0.41%
06/18China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event
RE
06/17China's central bank accepts Ant's application for financial holding company - sources
RE
06/15Forever 21 takes third crack at China with new bricks and mortar store
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

06/18/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
Advertisement for the

BEIJING (Reuters) - Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the firm said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%.

This year's figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing how consumer appetite in the world's second largest economy has been shrivelled by lockdowns to halt the Omicron variant of coronavirus and slowing economic conditions.

Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account.

"We are further improving delivery services in urban and rural areas," it added in statement, referring to efforts during the event that built on its supply chain infrastructure and digital intelligence technology.

The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

JD.com's rivals, run by Alibaba Group and Pinduoduo tend not to publish 618 figures.

But Consultancy Syntun estimated that Alibaba's Tmall marketplace, JD.com and Pinduoduo together achieved 578.4 billion yuan ($85.89 billion) worth of 618 sales last year, up 26.5% on the year.

Shopping festivals have traditionally been popular in China, with many buyers delaying purchases to benefit from the massive discounts they offer to entice shoppers.

But there were already signs last year of faltering consumer demand at such events, when rival Alibaba saw sales growth of just 8.5% during its Singles Day frenzy, also its slowest ever.

Over the last three months, China's battle to restrain COVID-19 has brought lockdown measures of varying intensity in dozens of cities, in turn hitting spending, livelihoods and supply chains.

To stimulate demand this year major e-commerce platforms pushed brands to offer bigger discounts for the 618 event, but some companies and agents told Reuters they planned to scale down such participation.

Apart from e-commerce firms, more internet platforms and offline stores joined this year's event, among them short video platforms Douyin and Kuaishou.

($1=6.7160 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.78% 102.24 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
PINDUODUO INC. 0.41% 59 Delayed Quote.1.20%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.32% 6.7061 Delayed Quote.5.50%
Financials
Sales 2022 110 B 16 338 M 16 338 M
Net income 2022 13 292 M 1 979 M 1 979 M
Net cash 2022 81 066 M 12 069 M 12 069 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 501 B 74 599 M 74 599 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 762
Free-Float 78,1%
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.1.20%74 599
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-13.93%273 492
MEITUAN INC.-11.67%156 841
SHOPIFY INC.-76.99%39 973
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-52.89%32 001
EBAY INC.-38.23%23 631