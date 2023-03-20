Advanced search
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
91.94 USD   -2.73%
06:59aPDD Holdings Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise
MT
06:41aChina's PDD misses revenue estimates on weak consumer spending
RE
06:39aEarnings Flash (PDD) PDD HOLDINGS Reports Q4 EPS $1.21, vs. Street Est of $1.24
MT
China's PDD misses revenue estimates on weak consumer spending

03/20/2023 | 06:41am EDT
(Reuters) - China's PDD Holdings Inc missed Wall Street's estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country curtailed consumer spending.

U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese company fell 7% in premarket trading.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China hurt e-commerce giants including JD.com, which warned in March that consumer confidence will take time to rebuild amid economic uncertainties.

China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy posted one of the worst growth rates in nearly half a century in 2022, expanding just 3%. Moreover, intense discounting campaigns by peers have also intensified competition for PDD.

PDD booked revenue of 39.82 billion yuan ($5.79 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with estimates of 41.01 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from merchandise sales fell 29% during the quarter.

($1 = 6.8799 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JD.COM, INC. -2.41% 38.83 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
PINDUODUO INC. -2.73% 91.94 Delayed Quote.12.74%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.88459 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
Financials
Sales 2022 131 B 19 083 M 19 083 M
Net income 2022 31 042 M 4 508 M 4 508 M
Net cash 2022 103 B 14 911 M 14 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 800 B 116 B 116 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 762
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 633,11 CNY
Average target price 765,68 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Qi Lu Independent Director
Yong Boon Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.12.74%116 248
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-7.29%211 321
MEITUAN INC.-25.36%102 887
SHOPIFY INC.28.72%63 305
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.41.94%60 367
EBAY INC.1.42%22 581