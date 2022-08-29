Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:53 2022-08-29 am EDT
65.45 USD   +13.69%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinduoduo 2Q Profit Jumps; Revenue Rises as Consumer Recovers

08/29/2022 | 07:22am EDT
By Will Feuer


Pinduoduo Inc. posted higher sales and earnings for the second quarter, as the agriculture and e-commerce company said it benefited from the recovery of the Chinese consumer.

The Chinese company reported profit of 8.90 billion yuan, or $1.33 billion, for the three months ended June 30, compared with 2.41 billion yuan a year earlier. Earnings per American depositary share came in at 6.22 yuan, or 93 cents, compared with 1.69 yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came to $1.13 per ADS, topping analyst expectations for adjusted earnings of 43 cents per ADS.

Revenue rose 36% to 31.44 billion yuan, or $4.69 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting revenue of $3.49 billion.

"We saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter especially during the 618 shopping festival, a reflection of the resilience of overall consumption," Chairman and Chief Executive Lei Chen said.

Vice President of Finance Jun Liu said the postponement of some projects and some lower business-related expenses during the first half of the quarter affected overall expenses.

ADSs of Pinduoduo, which are traded on the Nasdaq, rose almost 8% in premarket trading to $62.11.


Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 0721ET

Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
