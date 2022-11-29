Advanced search
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:14 2022-11-29 am EST
78.18 USD   +5.57%
Pinduoduo : Departure of a Director - Form 6-K

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
Departure of a Director

PDD (the "Company") today announced that Mr. Neil Shen stepped down from the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective as of November 28, 2022. The departure of Mr. Neil Shen was not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other matters.

Mr. Lei Chen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "Neil has been a valuable member of our board. I am deeply grateful for his contributions to our company and I wish him all the best."

Mr. Neil Shen said: "After serving on the PDD board and witnessing the Company's impressive development for four years, I have decided to step down from the Board to focus on my other interests and engagements."

The Board now consists of five directors, three of whom are independent directors. Following Mr. Neil Shen's departure, Dr. Qi Lu joined the audit committee of the Board and Mr. Anthony Kam Ping Leung joined the compensation committee of the Board, effective as of November 28, 2022.

Pinduoduo Inc. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 17 830 M 17 830 M
Net income 2022 29 084 M 4 035 M 4 035 M
Net cash 2022 113 B 15 608 M 15 608 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 675 B 93 628 M 93 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 762
Free-Float 78,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 533,74 CNY
Average target price 660,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.27.02%93 628
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-36.12%200 895
MEITUAN INC.-38.15%110 359
SHOPIFY INC.-72.39%48 378
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.67%46 339
EBAY INC.-33.34%24 056