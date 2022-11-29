Pinduoduo : Departure of a Director - Form 6-K

Departure of a Director

PDD (the "Company") today announced that Mr. Neil Shen stepped down from the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective as of November 28, 2022. The departure of Mr. Neil Shen was not due to any disagreement with the Company regarding its business, finance, accounting and/or any other matters.

Mr. Lei Chen, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "Neil has been a valuable member of our board. I am deeply grateful for his contributions to our company and I wish him all the best."

Mr. Neil Shen said: "After serving on the PDD board and witnessing the Company's impressive development for four years, I have decided to step down from the Board to focus on my other interests and engagements."

The Board now consists of five directors, three of whom are independent directors. Following Mr. Neil Shen's departure, Dr. Qi Lu joined the audit committee of the Board and Mr. Anthony Kam Ping Leung joined the compensation committee of the Board, effective as of November 28, 2022.