Pinduoduo Down Over 17%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $35.88, down $7.46 or 17.21%

--Would be lowest close since March 30, 2020, when it closed at $35.63

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2019, when it fell 22.89%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 30.81% month-to-date

--Down 38.46% year-to-date

--Down 82.31% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

--Down 77.91% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $162.40

--Down 77.91% from its 52-week closing high of $162.40 on March 11, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $35.02; lowest intraday level since April 2, 2020, when it hit $33.90

--Down 19.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 19.48%

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:59:34 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1518ET