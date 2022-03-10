Log in
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pinduoduo Down Over 17%, Worst Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $35.88, down $7.46 or 17.21%


--Would be lowest close since March 30, 2020, when it closed at $35.63

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Nov. 20, 2019, when it fell 22.89%

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 30.81% month-to-date

--Down 38.46% year-to-date

--Down 82.31% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

--Down 77.91% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2021), when it closed at $162.40

--Down 77.91% from its 52-week closing high of $162.40 on March 11, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $35.02; lowest intraday level since April 2, 2020, when it hit $33.90

--Down 19.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Nov. 26, 2021, when it fell as much as 19.48%

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:59:34 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1518ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -0.95% 13618.466539 Real-time Quote.-15.80%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.81% 13153.092915 Real-time Quote.-15.27%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
PINDUODUO INC. -17.24% 35.86 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
Financials
Sales 2021 97 750 M 15 472 M 15 472 M
Net income 2021 2 484 M 393 M 393 M
Net cash 2021 99 681 M 15 778 M 15 778 M
P/E ratio 2021 159x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 343 B 54 318 M 54 318 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 986
Free-Float -
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 273,81 CNY
Average target price 631,51 CNY
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Liu Jun Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.-25.66%54 318
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-15.03%271 249
MEITUAN INC.-34.12%116 549
SHOPIFY INC.-57.34%74 016
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-26.97%49 651
EBAY INC.-19.83%31 174