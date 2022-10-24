Pinduoduo Down Over 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $41.53, down $17.44 or 29.57%
--Would be lowest close since May 25, 2022, when it closed at $38.31
--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)
--Snaps a two day winning streak
--Down 33.64% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)
--Down 28.77% year-to-date
--Down 79.52% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021
--Down 58.73% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $100.64
--Down 58.73% from its 52-week closing high of $100.64 on Oct. 25, 2021
--Up 62.67% from its 52-week closing low of $25.53 on March 14, 2022
--Traded as low as $38.80; lowest intraday level since May 25, 2022, when it hit $37.53
--Down 34.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)
--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:43:30 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-24-22 1114ET