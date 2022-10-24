Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-10-24 am EDT
42.26 USD   -28.34%
11:15aPinduoduo Down Over 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
11:08aWall Street mixed after weak business data; Tesla drags Nasdaq
RE
10:34aGlobal markets live: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Mattel, Apple, Shell...
MS
Pinduoduo Down Over 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 11:15am EDT
Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $41.53, down $17.44 or 29.57%


--Would be lowest close since May 25, 2022, when it closed at $38.31

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 33.64% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Down 28.77% year-to-date

--Down 79.52% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

--Down 58.73% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $100.64

--Down 58.73% from its 52-week closing high of $100.64 on Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 62.67% from its 52-week closing low of $25.53 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $38.80; lowest intraday level since May 25, 2022, when it hit $37.53

--Down 34.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:43:30 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1114ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 11316.68 Real-time Quote.-30.70%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.10% 10850.53 Real-time Quote.-30.59%
PINDUODUO INC. -28.57% 42.03 Delayed Quote.1.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 16 924 M 16 924 M
Net income 2022 23 026 M 3 180 M 3 180 M
Net cash 2022 105 B 14 514 M 14 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 540 B 74 561 M 74 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 9 762
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 426,97 CNY
Average target price 587,12 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Liu Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Non-Executive Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.1.15%74 561
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-39.24%191 099
MEITUAN INC.-37.18%111 640
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-37.34%42 531
SHOPIFY INC.-78.40%37 822
EBAY INC.-42.24%21 101