Pinduoduo Down Over 29%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $41.53, down $17.44 or 29.57%

--Would be lowest close since May 25, 2022, when it closed at $38.31

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Snaps a two day winning streak

--Down 33.64% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Down 28.77% year-to-date

--Down 79.52% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

--Down 58.73% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $100.64

--Down 58.73% from its 52-week closing high of $100.64 on Oct. 25, 2021

--Up 62.67% from its 52-week closing low of $25.53 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $38.80; lowest intraday level since May 25, 2022, when it hit $37.53

--Down 34.2% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 26, 2018)

--Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

--Second most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:43:30 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1114ET