Pinduoduo : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Pinduoduo Inc.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(NASDAQ Ticker: PDD)

------

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "2023 Annual

Meeting") of Pinduoduo Inc. (the "Company") will be held on February 8, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., China Standard Time, or on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

To provide a consistent experience to all shareholders regardless of location, the 2023 Annual Meeting will be held virtually through live webcast and teleconference. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares as of the close of business on January 13, 2023, China Standard Time, the record date, are cordially invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting. We are sending a Notice of Access to the 2023 Annual Meeting to our shareholders. Please follow the procedures set out in the Notice of Access for admission to the 2023 Annual Meeting.

Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") issued by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as depository (the "Depository"), may not attend or vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting. Instead, holders of ADSs as of January 13, 2023 will need to instruct the Depository as to how to vote the Company's Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to participate in the 2023 Annual Meeting, we encourage you to submit your proxy or voting instructions as soon as possible. For specific instructions on how to vote your shares, please refer to the accompanying proxy statement.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions and special resolutions, as the case may be:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS