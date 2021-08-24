Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pinduoduo : S&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as markets coast on vaccine hopes

08/24/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Energy, travel shares rise on improving demand hopes

* Best Buy gains after raising full-year sales forecast

* Indexes up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.24%, Nasdaq 0.50%

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in a late-summer, light volume session on Tuesday as an absence of negative catalysts kept risk appetite alive ahead of the much-anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on course to notch record closing highs.

Tech and tech-adjacent megacaps were once again doing the heavy lifting, but economically sensitive cyclicals and smallcaps were outperforming the broader market.

"When you look at slower periods in the market - and we’re in that pre-Labor Day, last gasp of summer - it’s not unusual for markets to have an upward rise," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"Spurring that is some of the news that’s come out on the (Delta) variant front, the full approval of the vaccine," Carlson added.

The Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday fueled optimism over economic recovery which spilled into Tuesday's session.

Travel and leisure sectors, associated with economic re-engagement, were enjoying a healthy rally. The S&P 1500 Airline and Hotel/Restaurant/Leisure indexes were up 4.0% and 2.0%, respectively.

"In a market where people are looking for opportunity, they’re finding it again in these economically sensitive stocks," Carlson said.

Recent economic indicators suggest the recovery from the most abrupt recession in U.S. history is headed in the right direction, but not to the extent that is likely to prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish monetary policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to meet with other world bank leaders when the Jackson Hole Symposium convenes later this week, and his remarks will be closely parsed for any clues regarding the Fed's tapering of asset purchases and hiking key interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.17 points, or 0.23%, to 35,417.88, the S&P 500 gained 10.85 points, or 0.24%, to 4,490.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 74.57 points, or 0.5%, to 15,017.23.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, energy was the top gainer, boosted by the continued rally in crude prices .

Best Buy Co Inc jumped 9.9% after the electronics retailer beat analyst earnings expectations and raised its full year sales forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of China-based e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc surged 19.5% after reporting its first ever quarterly profit.

JD.com gained 14.0% in the wake of the Chinese online retailer's remarks on Monday that it does not expect any business impact from a wave of regulations hitting the industry at home.

Other shares of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges were bouncing back as well, with the Invesco Golden Dragon ETF jumping 7.4%.

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc advanced 19.7% as brokerages raised their price targets following its full-year forecast beat.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.34-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.89-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 26 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PINDUODUO INC.
02:27pPinduoduo Up Over 19%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data ..
DJ
02:11pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : PINDUODUO INC, 83.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 13.1%..
MT
02:05pPINDUODUO : S&P 500, Nasdaq set for all-time closing highs as markets coast on v..
RE
01:53pUPDATE : Pinduoduo Shares Surge After Surprise Q2 Profit, Pledge of $1.5 Billion..
MT
01:11pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Climbing Tuesday
MT
01:02pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Continue Record Run, Oil Extends Recovery in Midday Tr..
MT
12:18pPinduoduo Rises 20% After Surprise Profit
DJ
11:58aPINDUODUO : Posts Surprise Second-Quarter Profit Even as Revenue Lags Estimates,..
MT
10:48aS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on recovery optimism
RE
09:13aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PINDUODUO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 17 330 M 17 330 M
Net income 2021 -9 384 M -1 450 M -1 450 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 16 995 M 16 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 -82,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 659 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 986
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 525,89 CNY
Average target price 1 018,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Ma Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.-54.36%101 617
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-30.80%436 620
SHOPIFY INC.30.87%184 981
MEITUAN-24.71%153 677
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.8.05%89 978
EBAY INC.45.99%47 584