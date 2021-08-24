Pinduoduo Up Over 19%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $96.71, up $15.63 or 19.28%

-- Would be highest close since July 23, 2021, when it closed at $97.31

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose 20.41%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 29.48% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 46.76%

-- Up 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2020, when it rose 28%

-- Down 45.57% year-to-date

-- Down 52.32% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 10.86% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $87.24

-- Down 52.32% from its 52-week closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 35.45% from its 52-week closing low of $71.40 on Oct. 2, 2020

-- Traded as high as $97.76; highest intraday level since July 23, 2021, when it hit $100.58

-- Up 20.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose as much as 24.05%

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:06:45 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1426ET