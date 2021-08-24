Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Pinduoduo Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDD   US7223041028

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Pinduoduo Up Over 19%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

08/24/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
Pinduoduo, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (PDD) is currently at $96.71, up $15.63 or 19.28%

-- Would be highest close since July 23, 2021, when it closed at $97.31

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose 20.41%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up three consecutive days; up 29.48% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 46.76%

-- Up 5.57% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Dec. 2020, when it rose 28%

-- Down 45.57% year-to-date

-- Down 52.32% from its all-time closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 10.86% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $87.24

-- Down 52.32% from its 52-week closing high of $202.82 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 35.45% from its 52-week closing low of $71.40 on Oct. 2, 2020

-- Traded as high as $97.76; highest intraday level since July 23, 2021, when it hit $100.58

-- Up 20.57% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose as much as 24.05%

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Third most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:06:45 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1426ET

Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 17 330 M 17 330 M
Net income 2021 -9 384 M -1 450 M -1 450 M
Net cash 2021 110 B 16 995 M 16 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 -82,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 659 B 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 986
Free-Float 56,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 525,89 CNY
Average target price 1 018,67 CNY
Spread / Average Target 93,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lei Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Ma Vice President-Finance
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Nan Peng Shen Independent Director
Qi Lu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.-54.36%101 617
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-30.80%436 620
SHOPIFY INC.30.87%184 981
MEITUAN-24.71%153 677
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.8.05%89 978
EBAY INC.45.99%47 584