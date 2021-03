Pinduoduo : Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Pinduoduo 4Q 2020 Results

Mar 2021

2

4Q 2020 Highlights

LTM(1) GMV(2)

RMB1,667.6bn

66% YoY Growth

Revenues

RMB26,547.7mn

146% YoY Growth

LTM(1) Active Buyers(3)

788.4mn

35% YoY Growth

Average MAUs(4)

719.9mn

50% YoY Growth

Notes:

(1) "LTM", Last Twelve Months, references to the twelve-month period that ends on the last day of the month or quarter indicated.

(2) "GMV" refers to the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned. Buyers on the platform are not charged for shipping fees in addition to the listed price of merchandise. Hence, merchants may embed the shipping fees in the listed price. If embedded, then the shipping fees are included in GMV. As a prudential matter aimed at eliminating any influence on Pinduoduo's GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions in certain product categories over certain amounts and transactions by buyers in certain product categories over a certain amount per day.

(3) "Active buyers" in a given period references to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

(4) "MAUs", Monthly Active Users, refers to the number of user accounts that visited the Pinduoduo mobile app during a given month, which does not include those that accessed the platform through social networks and access points.

3

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights

LTM(1) GMV(2)

RMB1,667.6bn

66% YoY Growth

Revenues

RMB59,491.9mn

97% YoY Growth

LTM(1) Active Buyers(3)

788.4mn

35% YoY Growth

Total Orders(4)

38.3bn

94% YoY Growth

Notes:

(1) "LTM", Last Twelve Months, references to the twelve-month period that ends on the last day of the month or quarter indicated.

(2) "GMV" refers to the total value of all orders for products and services placed on the Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned. Buyers on the platform are not charged for shipping fees in addition to the listed price of merchandise. Hence, merchants may embed the shipping fees in the listed price. If embedded, then the shipping fees are included in GMV. As a prudential matter aimed at eliminating any influence on Pinduoduo's GMV of irregular transactions, the Company excludes from its calculation of GMV transactions in certain product categories over certain amounts and transactions by buyers in certain product categories over a certain amount per day.

(3) "Active buyers" in a given period references to the number of user accounts that placed one or more orders (i) on the Pinduoduo mobile app, and (ii) through social networks and access points in that period, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

(4) "Total orders" are to the total number of orders for products and services placed on our Pinduoduo mobile platform, regardless of whether the products and services are actually sold, delivered or returned.

4